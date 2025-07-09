HomeNewsSamsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE Launches with Exynos 2400 SoC, 4000mAh...

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE Launches with Exynos 2400 SoC, 4000mAh Battery, and More

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE has been announced globally and it comes with an Exynos 2400 chip, dual rear cameras, and more.

Alongside the Fold 7 and the Flip 7, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE was also announced by Samsung today, as the first-ever FE-series flip foldable. It essentially packs the same specifications as the Flip 6 but comes with Android 16-based One UI 8.0 out of the box and an Exynos instead of a Snapdragon chip. Here are all the details of Samsung’s new Z Flip 7 FE.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE: Price, Availability

The Z Flip 7 FE comes in Black and White shades and in two variants: 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB. These are priced at Rs 89,999 and Rs 95,999, respectively. The device will be up for pre-orders starting today, July 9, with open sales starting from July 25.

It can be pre-booked via Samsung.com, Amazon.in, Flipkart.com and all leading retail outlets across the country.

As for pre-order offers, those who pre-order the device get a free storage upgrade worth Rs 6,000. No-cost EMI up to 24 months is also available.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE: Specifications

The Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE sports a 3.4-inch panel with a 60Hz refresh rate, 306 ppi and a Resolution of 748 x 720 pixels. It features a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED foldable main display. This one has a 2640 x 1080 pixels resolution, 22:9 aspect ratio and an adaptive Refresh Rate ranging from 1Hz up till 120Hz.

This phone is powered by the Exynos 2400 SoC with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE comes with a dual-camera setup on the back. It includes a 50-megapixel f/1.8 sensor with OIS and a 12-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens. On the inside, it gets a 10-megapixel f/2.2 front-facing sensor.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE packs a 4000mAh battery. It charges at 25W speeds with a wired charger, and supports fast wireless charging 2.0 along with reverse wireless charging as well.

Connectivity options include 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth v5.4, NFC, and a USB Type-C port for charging. The Z Flip 7 FE runs on One UI 8.0 based on Android 16 and will get 7 years of major OS upgrades and security patches. There is a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication. You also get stereo speakers for audio. The device is IP48 rated as well.

  • ChipsetExynos 2400
  • RAM (GB)12
  • Storage (GB)256, 512
  • Display6.7-inch primary; 3.4-inch cover
  • Front Camera10MP
  • Primary Camera50MP + 12MP
  • Battery4000mAh
  • Operating SystemAndroid 16

