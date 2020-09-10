Top 5 Cheapest bands with heart rate monitor

Fitness is a necessity these days and you might need a device to measure your progress. Here are top 5 affordable bands that will help you do so.

In the times of this pandemic, fitness and health of people has been hampered to an extent. While the nation is reopening, people are starting to go out exercise more. And for this purpose, they might be needing a device that measures how well they are performing.

Here we are covering the top 5 affordable smart bands that have a heart rate monitor, as Heart rate is a useful indicator of the intensity of effort and body's physiological adaptation.

Heart Rate data is also important for an athlete or even a person who exercises casually for a balanced training and weight management, and to get the best out of your efforts. It is also important for cardiac patientsto regularly monitor their heart rate even when they aren't working out.

Redmi Band

The Redmi Band was launched just a few days ago by the sub-brand of Xiaomi that offers great value for money.

It has a 1.08-inch rectangular LCD colour display. The company claims that the battery on the Redmi Band can power it for upto 14 days. One of the unique features of this band is the in-line USB charge which means you don't need a separate USB cable to charge the band.

You just have to remove the strap and attach the main device to a USB charger to charge the smart band. It has various other features like 24/7 heart rate monitoring, various sports modes like cycling, running, etc, 5 ATM rated waterproofing, step counter, and more. It features more than 70 watch faces to choose from and also has real-time notification alerts.

You will need to install the Redmi App on your phone to connect the smart band to your mobile and monitor various settings. It is available in a lot of colours such as black, blue, orange, green, etc.

The device is retailing on Amazon India, Mi.com, Mi Home Stores and other offline retail partners of Xiaomi for Rs 1599.

RealMe Band

The RealMe Band has a 0.96-inch colour display. The band comes with an IP68 rating which makes it water and dust resistant. It supports 9 sport modes like walking, cycling, running, etc and also has a special cricket mode.

This band also has in-line USB support which means you don't need a cable to charge it. It can show you various notifications or call alerts from your phones after you sync it with your phone with the help of RealMe Link app. It also has an optical heart rate sensor that measures your heart rate every 5 minutes. The band also features sleep-tracking.

It has a 90mAh battery that can last you from 7-10 days based on your usage. It comes in 3 colours which are green, yellow and black.

The RealMe band is selling for Rs 1299 on RealMe's own website and on Amazon India.

BoAt ProGear B20

The boAt ProGear B20 is another smart band that offers great features for its price.

It has a full touch display and also possesses vibration and notification sync with your phone. It comes with a 90mAh battery that can last you upto 10 days. This band also has a USB Direct Charge which means no extra cables are required.

It has 14 sports modes that include walking, jogging, cycling, etc and has various gestures like remote camera control, music control, wrist wake gesture, etc. It also has a real-time heart rate monitor and also features sleep tracking. The band comes with an IP68 rating which makes it water and dust resistant.

You will also have to download the ProGear app to change various settings of the band and to sync it with your phone.

The band is available in 3 colours which are black, blue and white and is available for purchase through boAt's own website and Amazon.in for a price of Rs 1799.







Noise ColorFit 2

The Noise ColorFit 2 has a 0.96-inch LCD display and comes with an IP68 rating. It has 11 different sports modes like treadmill, running, yoga, etc and also has menstrual cycle tracking for females.

It can also show you real-time notifications and call alerts when you sync the band with your phone using the Noise Fit Sports app.

The company claims that the battery life can last you upto 5 days of charge. The device has heart rate monitoring and sleep tracking and a pedometer for step counter.

The fitness band is retailing through Flipkart and Noise's own website for Rs 1699.

GOQii Fitness Tracker

The GOQii fitness tracker has an OLED display. It has an integrated USB charger which means no extra cables are required. It also comes with heart rate monitoring, step calorie counter and can also sync with your phone to show you notifications that arrive on your device. It also has GOQii health store to offer curated health-related products such as healthy foods.

With GOQii personal coaching feature, it provides you with Coaches, Experts and a Doctor to help you meet your health targets.

The device is sold on Amazon India for Rs 1870 with the 3 month plan and Rs 1999 for the 6 month plan and is available only in 1 colour, which is black.





