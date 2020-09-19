Top 5 Bottom-Mount Refrigerators

All the refrigerators on this list are perfect for a family of size 3-5.

Advertisement

Refrigerators come in different shapes and sizes and one of the recent addition in shapes is the bottom mount refrigerators. Now, there are plenty of options in the market enough to confuse you to make the wrong call Hence, if you are looking to buy a refrigerator with bottom mounted freezer (>=300 litres) we have compiled a list of five best refrigerators to make it a lot easier for you to buy one based on your needs.



Haier 320L Double-Door Refrigerator ( HRB-3404BMS-E)

Advertisement

Haier has been into consumer electronics for a long time now. As you'd expect from a refrigerator on this list, this refrigerator has a bottom-mounted 73 litres freezer. Some of the key features of this refrigerator are; it comes with a built-in inverter compressor, is up to 20% energy efficient, and has an anti-fungal gasket to keep the food fresh for longer durations.

This offering from Haier will be more than efficient for a family of size 3-4. Overall, this refrigerator totally justifies its price of Rs 24,990 and is the cheapest refrigerator on this list.

LG 310L Frost-Free Double-Door Refrigerator ( GC-B389SLCZ)

This refrigerator from LG offers no fancy features and is meant to get the job done. As the name suggests, this is a double-door 310L frost-free refrigerator.

Although the size of the freezer isn't mentioned anywhere, it looks rather large. Overall, for an asking price of Rs 28,990 this refrigerator is better for people who still hold a lot of trust in the brand LG and this refrigerator will surely not disappoint.

Midea Frost Free French Door Refrigerator ( MRF5520MDSSF)

Even though Midea hasn't made a lot of noise in consumer electronics, it is a brand that can be trusted. First up, the body and the silver finish to it looks premium. There's also a UI panel this time around which is located at the top and this refrigerator.

The company claims that the net capacity of the freezer is 165L. Apart from that, it also has some nifty features like child lock, Movable Twist Ice Tray, etc. Sure it is a little expensive at Rs 58,990 but is definitely worth if you can buy it.

Hisense 507L Frost Free French Door Refrigerator ( RQ561N4ASN )

Hisense has recently set its foot in the Indian market with its wide range of consumer electronics which includes TV's, Washing Machines, and Refrigerators. This offering from Hisense offers 507L of storage with a French-door design.

Hisense claims this refrigerator comes with two independent cooling systems, one for the refrigerator section and the other for the freezer section which helps in maintaining the humidity levels. This refrigerator also ships with an inverter compressor and a water dispenser.

It surely is an expensive refrigerator at Rs 59,990 but, after using it, you're not going to regret buying it.



Godrej 430 L Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator ( 445MDI 3.4 OXBLK)

Godrej is one of the largest electronics and furniture manufacturer in India. This refrigerator from the company has a lot going for its price.

First up, it comes with a touch panel which allows you to set the temperature without actually opening it. The refrigerator also comes with what Godrej called a "Dual-fan system" which helps in efficient cooling to retain the freshness of your food.

The Air Lock technology of the Godrej NXW Aura ensures that the cooling is efficient and uniform even when the door is opened multiple times. There are many more features, enough to make this article look boring. For a price of Rs 48,990, this is one of the best refrigerators out there.