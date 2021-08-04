Top 5 Alternatives: RedmiBook 15 Pro

Redmi recently launched its RedmiBook 15 Pro laptop in India with one of the latest 11th Gen TigerLake Intel Core i5 H35 series processors. It has a 15.6-inch full-HD display and much more. The RedmiBook Pro is priced at Rs 49,999, but the RedmiBook 15 Pro does have a good set of alternatives within the Rs 50k range which one can consider:

Dell Inspiron 5406

The Dell Inspiron 5406 is powered by the 11th Generation Intel Core i3-1115G4 Processor. There’s a 14.0-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) WVA LED-Backlit touch display. This display can fold outwards, transforming the laptop into a tablet for ease of usage. There is 4GB RAM and 256GB of M.2 PCIe NVMe Solid State Drive.

There’s Intel UHD Graphics with shared graphics memory along with a 40Whr battery. For connectivity, you get 1 x HDMI 2.0 Port, 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports, 1 x Thunderbolt 4 port (Type-C) with Power Delivery, 1 x Headphone & Microphone Audio Jack and 802.11ac 2×2 WiFi. It further has support for Waves MaxxAudio Pro and a fingerprint sensor for security. On the front webcam, you get a privacy shutter as well.

This laptop can get you through day-to-day tasks with ease. The main advantage it has over RedmiBook Pro is its convertibility. It can act as a tablet as well in conditions where it’s difficult to hold a laptop. A touch screen can also help you perform actions faster in Windows. The convertible PC is available for Rs 49,990 on Amazon.

Pros

Smooth day-to-day usage

Convertibility

Touch screen

Cons

Smaller display compared to RedmiBook 15 Pro

Lower powered processor

Less RAM

HP 15 (2021)

Priced at Rs 42,499 on Amazon, the HP 15 2021 model comes with AMD Ryzen 3 3250U processor. It further possesses 8 GB of DDR4-2400 SDRAM and 1TB 5400RPM SATA HDD with M.2 Slot available to upgrade to SSD. In addition, there’s a 15.6-inch FHD IPS anti-glare micro-edge WLED-backlit, 250 nits, 45% NTSC (1920 x 1080).

You get AMD Radeon Vega 6 graphics. The average battery life of the laptop can last up to 12 hours. There’s also an HP TrueVision HD camera with an integrated dual array digital microphone. Connectivity options include 1 x SuperSpeed USB Type-C (5Gbps), 2 x SuperSpeed USB Type-A (5Gbps), and 1 x HDMI 1.4b.

Further, you get a full-size keyboard with a numeric keypad and touchpad with multi-touch gesture support. The main advantages over the RedmiBook Pro here are more memory, bigger battery, similar RAM and display specs at a much lesser price.

Pros

Price

Bigger Battery

More storage

Cons

Lower powered graphics

Acer Chromebook Spin 11

This convertible laptop is priced at Rs 46,905 on Amazon and runs on Google’s ChromeOS. Intel Celeron N3350 Dual-Core Processor 1.1GHz powers the laptop with Intel Burst Technology up to 2.4GHz.

There’s an 11.6″ HD 1366 x 768 resolution screen with high-brightness, LED-backlit IPS technology. The display also supports finger touch and image auto rotation (16:9 aspect ratio). You get Intel HD Graphics with 4GB of onboard DDR4 memory and 32GB of eMMC storage.

Connectivity options include 802.11ac Wi-Fi featuring 2×2 MIMO technology (Dual-Band 2.4GHz and 5GHz), Bluetooth 4.2, 2 x USB 3.1 Type C Gen 1 ports (up to 5 Gbps), DisplayPort over USB-C, USB Charging, DC-in, and 2 x USB 3.0 ports. You get up to 10 hours of battery life along with an HD Webcam with an 88-degree wide-angle lens supporting High Dynamic Range (HDR).

While it may seem low on specifications compared to the Redmi laptop, it can give you smooth performance for daily usage. As it’s a convertible laptop, you can use it as a tablet as well. ChromeOS now also supports Android apps, giving you access to thousands of Android apps on a big screen. If you are looking for Chromebook alternatives to the RedmiBook 15 Pro, this is one of them you can consider.

Pros

ChromeOS with longer update cycle

Android app support

Touch display

Convertibility

Cons

Very less storage

Overall lower powered than RedmiBook 15 Pro

Smaller display with 720p resolution

Lenovo IdeaPad L340

The Lenovo IdeaPad L340 sports a 15.6-inch FHD screen (1920X1080) with Anti Glare coating, Lenovo Vantage Eye Care mode, and 250 nits brightness. It is powered by the 9th Generation Intel Core i5-9300HF processor paired with NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 3GB GDDR5, 1 TB 5400 HDD, and 8 GB SO-DIMM DDR4 2400MHz RAM.

Connectivity options include 1x USB-C 3.1 Gen 1, 2x USB 3.1 Gen 1, Headphone / microphone combo jack, Intel Wireless 9560 (2×2 AC) Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.2. The laptop packs a 45Wh with a claimed life of upto 9 hours on a single charge. There’s a backlit keyboard, 720p HD front camera, Dolby Audio speakers, and the machine runs on Windows 10 Home based on 64-bit architecture.

This gaming laptop can perform better than RedmiBook 15 Pro can perform better in heavy-duty games. Apart from that, there’s also a similar display as the RedmiBook Pro. Therefore, it is one of the worthy alternatives to the RedmiBook 15 Pro.

Pros

Better graphics

More storage

Dolby Audio speakers

Cons

Older connectivity modules

Older processor

MSI Modern 14

Available on Flipkart for Rs 49,990, Modern 14 is one of the alternatives to the RedmiBook 15 Pro from MSI. It is powered by the Intel Core i5 10210U 10th Gen processor. In addition, you get 8GB of RAM and 512GB of NVMe PCIe SSD and Intel Integrated UHD graphics.

MSI also provides a 65W charger, same as, the RedmiBook Pro 15, to fast charge the 52Whr battery. Apart from that, there’s a 14-inch full HD LED-backlit IPS display. The laptop features dual 2W speakers with Hi-Res Audio. It runs on 64-bit Windows 10 Home OS.

Connectivity options include Intel Wireless-AC 9560 (2×2 a/c), Bluetooth 5, 1 x USB 3.2 Type C (2nd Gen), 2 x USB 2.0 Type A, 1 x HDMI Port (4K at 30 Hz), and 1 x Micro SD card reader. Additional features include built-in microphones, an MSI creator centre, and a 720p HD webcam. You get a bigger battery with the MSI Modern 14 along with identical charging speeds. Some dual microphones and speakers can help you with an enhanced audio experience.

Pros

Bigger Battery compared to RedmiBook 15 Pro

Dual speakers with Hi-Res Audio

65W fast charging

Cons