Air Purifiers have become a necessity for people these days, be it for children or for adults. Here are the top 5 air purifiers under Rs 15,000 which can help you provide cleaner air in your home.

Air Purifiers have become a necessity these days because of the increasing pollution in the country. Air Purifiers help purify the Air inside your house to improve the air quality. These purifiers are extremely beneficial for allergy sufferers, or any type of person who suffers from a disease involving breathing issues.

Here are the top 5 air purifiers which are available under Rs 10,000 in India.

Moonbow by Hindware

The Moonbow AP-A8400UIN is powered by Puri5 Technology (Pre-Filter + True HEPA Filter + Activated Carbon Filter + UV Light + Refreshing Energizers). The purifier has 3 timer modes including 2 hour, 4 hour and 8 hour modes. The purifier also comes with a filter replacement indicator so you know when to replace it.

It filters 8 times smaller particles than PM2.5 and covers up to 37m2 of area with a 215 m3/h CADR! The product is available for purchase at Rs 8,073 on Amazon.

Sharp Air Purifier FP-F40E-W

This Air Purifier is available for Rs 9,990 on Amazon and is made by one of the known brands amongst consumers. It has a Coverage of Up to 320 sq ft and Highest CADR of 240 cu.m/hr. It comes with a filter life of upto 2 years and a warranty of 1 Year. It comes with a combination of 3 passive filters which are H14 HEPA Filter, Voluminous Granular Active Carbon filter and a Pre-Filter.

It also has a HAZE mode which is specially made to use when the pollutants level is high. There's a specialized Dust & Odour sensor that senses the dust and odour level in your room.

Honeywell HAC25M1201W

This purifier by Honeywell has a CADR of 250 cu m/ hr., and covers up to 30 sq. m. There's a 3-Dimensional air flow design for optimized circulation and has a Three stage advanced filtration system that removes pollutants with more than 99 percent efficiency according to Honeywell.

It also comes with a pre filter which Improves the life of the HEPA and activated carbon filter by removing large sized pollutants.

The air purifier is available on Amazon for Rs 7,948.

Mi Air Purifier 3

This purifier by Xiaomi has a bunch of smart features. You can check PM2.5 levels, temperature, humidity and wifi connection on the OLED touch display. There are a bunch of modes like sleep, auto, favorite, low, etc amongst which you can choose from.

The purifier has a 3 layer composite filtration system consisting of a primary filter, true HEPA filter and an activated carbon filter. It has a CADR of 380m³/hr and covers an area of up to 484 sq.ft. You can control the Air Purifier with Xiaomi's own Mi Home App where you can check temperature, humidity or adjust fan strength and much more.

The air purifier is available on Amazon and Mi.com at a price of Rs 10,999 but with select card offer you can get is for less than Rs10,000

Philips AC1215/20

This Air Purifier has a NanoProtect Pro Filter which can provide clean air delivery rate up to 270 m3/hr. It can remove ultra-fine particles as small as 0.02um. Also it filters out harmful gases such as formaldehyde and TVOC.

It also has a Night sensing mode that according to Philips, rapidly prepares your bedroom air for sleep and constantly monitors your bedroom air quality, delivering clean air while you sleep. The purifier can cover an area of Up to 678 ft2. It has 3 auto modes which are General, Allergen, and NightSense and 4 manual settings, including turbo speed.

The air purifier is available on Amazon for Rs 10,049.