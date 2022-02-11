Redmi Smart Band Pro: Top 5 Alternatives

Redmi Smart Band Pro has been launched for Rs 3,999. The smart wearable comes with support for over 110 workout modes, 14 days of battery life, SpO2 monitoring, heart rate monitoring and more.

There are many alternatives to the Redmi Smart Band Pro available in the market. We have compiled some of these alternatives to buy if you plan to buy the new Redmi Band. But first, let’s look at the specifications of the Redmi Smart Band Pro

Display : 1.47″, AMOLED, 368 × 194 pixels, 282 ppi, 450 nits

Mi Smart Band 6

Xiaomi launched the Mi Smart Band 6 in India last year for Rs 3,499. It is cheaper than the new Redmi Smart Band Pro and can be considered an alternative.

It features a bigger 1.56-inch (152 x 486 pixels) AMOLED touchscreen display and 326ppi pixel density. If you prefer a bigger display, then Mi Smart Band 6 can be a better choice as Smart Brand Pro sports 1.47-inch display. Both are AMOLED but Smart Brand Pro features always-on Display functionality which will of course drain your battery fast.

In addition, Mi Smart Band 6 packs a 125mAh battery claimed to deliver up to 19 days of battery life with a power-saving mode. So this is lesser than the 200mAh that can be found inside Redmi Smart Band Pro.

It has 30 sports models, including walking, running, indoor treadmill, and cycling. In addition, the Mi Band 6 features 24/7 blood pressure, blood oxygen (SpO2), and heart-rate monitoring and supports sleep tracking. These all features are also available on the Redmi Smart Band Pro.

The Mi Smart Band 6 is also waterproof up to 50 metres and has Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity. The Redmi Band is also rated for 5ATM for water resistance with Bluetooth v5.0. Since the basic features are identical, it will be your personal choice to go with either of them.

Realme Band 2

The Realme Band 2 price in India is set at Rs 2,999 and is Rs 1000 cheaper than Redmi Smart Band Pro.

Realme Band 2 is loaded with a 1.4-inch colour display with 167 x 320 pixels resolution and 500 nits of brightness. For comparison, the Redmi Smart Band Pro sports a 1.47-inch Super AMOLED display with 194 x 368 pixels screen resolution. So you are getting an AMOLED display in the Redmi Band but if you are looking for a cheaper wearable, you can go for Realme Band 2.

The Realme Band 2 fitness band comes with over 50 watch faces and the

Redmi Band also has 50+ Band faces. Realme Band 2 also features a built-in PPG optical heart rate sensor, sleep tracking technology, SpO2 blood oxygen monitor and 90 sports mode, including walking, running, cycling, swimming, etc. In addition, it comes with 50ATM water resistance. To compare, the Redmi Band also comes with a PPG heart rate sensor, Heart Rate Monitoring, SpO₂ Tracking, sports modes and 50ATM water resistance. So the Realme Band 2 offers almost the same features at a lower price.

The Realme Band 2 packs a 204mAh battery, which the company claims can offer up to 12 days of battery life. On the other hand, Redmi Band Pro has a 200 mAh battery, with Redmi claiming it will last up to 14 days. So the Realme band has a slightly more battery capacity. So if you are looking at a fitness band under 3k, Realme Band 2 is our pick.

Oppo Band Style

Oppo Band Style fitness band was also launched last year at Rs 2999. It comes with a stainless steel body with TPU+ alloy band as compared to the polycarbonate body of the Redmi Smart Band Pro. Those who do not like the plastic body in the Redmi Band can opt for the Oppo band.

The Oppo Band has a 1.1-inch pill-shaped AMOLED 2.5D display with 126 x 294 pixels resolution. In addition, there are 12 built-in workout modes, including Outdoor Run, Indoor Run, Fat Burn Run, Outdoor Walk, Outdoor Cycling etc.

In addition to the 24×7 Heart rate sensor, it also has a Sp02 sensor for blood oxygen monitoring. It comes with a 100mAh battery with up to 12 days of usage which is significantly lesser than the 200mAh battery and 14 days battery life of the Redmi Smart Band Pro.

All the features are almost similar to the Redmi Band, but not to forget, the Oppo comes with a cheaper price tag. This one can be considered to choose if you are not a really Redmi fan.

OnePlus Band

OnePlus Band was launched in India as the company’s first wearable device last year at Rs 2,499. This one also comes with a similar list of features but at a lesser price.

The wearable comes with a 1.1-inch Touch AMOLED Display with a resolution of 126 x 296 pixels and a range of watch faces. It also supports blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) and heart rate monitoring. OnePlus has also preloaded 13 exercise modes that are namely Outdoor Run, Indoor Run, Fat Burn Run, Outdoor Walk, Outdoor Cycling etc.

The Band packs a 100mAh battery that is touted to deliver up to 14 days of usage on a single charge. In addition, there is Bluetooth v5.0 connectivity compatible with the devices running on at least Android 6.0. Though this Band is now almost a year old in India, it still offers similar features as the newly launched Redmi Smart Band Pro.

Honor Band 6

One of the other alternatives to the Redmi Smart Band Pro is the Honor Band 6 which was launched in India last year for Rs 3999. This is priced same as the new Redmi Band.

The Honor Band 6 comes loaded with a slightly bigger 1.47-inch AMOLED colour touchscreen with a resolution of 194 x 368-pixel. Bothe the bands offer AMOLED display with watch faces.

The Honor Band 6 comes with 10 sports modes, including outdoor running, indoor running, freestyle workout. In addition, it also comes with sleep monitoring, breathing exercises, stress monitoring, and tracking for women’s menstrual health. These all features are also available on the Redmi Band.

It packs a 180mAh battery which is comparatively lesser than the Redmi Band. However, it promises up to 14 days of battery life. The Redmi Band also promises up to 14 days of battery life.

The Honor band can be a good choice if you do not buy the Redmi Band. The Honor 6 band offers all the features required for a fitness band.