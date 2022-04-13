Realme Book Prime: Top 5 Value for money Competitors

Realme recently introduced its newest addition in the laptop segment which is the Realme Book Prime. The laptop comes in a single variant priced at Rs 64,999 and comes with specifications such as a 14-inch 2K resolution display, 16GB of LPDDR4x RAM, 512GB of PCIe SSD storage, Windows 11, 12 hours of battery life, etc. While these specifications may look impressive, let’s have a look at some of the other competitors that might be even better than Realme Book Prime.

HP Victus AMD Ryzen 5 Gaming Laptop

While you may be able to run some games on the Realme Book Prime without any issues, you cannot change the fact that it is not a dedicated gaming laptop. Moreover, a gaming laptop can not only excel at gaming but can also smoothly handle heavy workflows. One such gaming laptop that costs Rs 5,000 less than the Realme Book Prime, at Rs 59,990, is the HP Victus AMD Ryzen 5.

The HP Victus laptop features a 16-inch display with up to FHD resolution with 300 nits peak brightness, 144Hz refresh rate, and Eyesafe low blue light technology. This Victus E series laptop comes with AMD Ryzen 5 5600H processor.

You get an AMD Radeon RX 5500M GPU on the E series with 4GB of vRAM. In addition, you get up 8GB of DDR4 upgradeable RAM (up to 32GB) and up to 512GB PCIe Gen4 SSD. You get a 70Wh battery that is claimed to last an average of 4 hours on a single charge. It comes with Windows 10 Home but is upgradeable to Windows 11. Additional features on the laptops include Bang & Olufsen speaker setup, Heat Pipe Based, 5 Way Airflow with bigger Vents, Fan size & longer fin length and more.

Pros

High graphics memory

High refresh rate display

Bigger display than Realme Book Prime

Less price than Realme Book Prime

Cons

Low display brightness

Low battery life

Mi Notebook Ultra

This notebook from Xiaomi which is an year old is still a worthy competitor to the Realme Book Prime. Priced at Rs 62,499, the Mi NoteBook Ultra has a Mi TrueLife+ display. There’s 3.2K (3200×2000 pixels) resolution 15.6-inch screen, 16:10 aspect ratio, 100% sRGB colour gamut, 90 Hz refresh rate. It also has hardware-level TÜV Rheinland certified low blue light protection and DC dimming.

It has a backlit keyboard with three levels of illumination (off, dim and bright). In addition, Mi NoteBook Ultra features the power of 11th Generation Intel Core i5 11300H processor, coupled with 16GB of DDR4 RAM and 512GB of NVMe SSD storage. Further, it comes integrated with the Intel Iris Xe graphics.

It comes packed with a 70 WHr. Mi NoteBook Ultra takes 45 minutes to charge, with the help of the included 65W USB Type-C charger. It also offers a 2-in-1 fingerprint sensor for the power button, two USB A ports, HDMI 1.4 and Thunderbolt 4 ports, along with Wi-Fi 6 & Bluetooth 5.1. The Mi NoteBook Ultra runs on Windows 10 Home and eligible for free upgrade to Windows 11 when available.

Pros

Bigger display than Realme Book Prime

Higher resolution, higher refresh rate display

Same RAM & Storage at lesser price

Bigger battery

Cons

Slightly less powerful processor

Asus VivoBook 13 Slate OLED

The Vivobook 13 Slate OLED isn’t the most powerful but is worth because of its 2-in-1 form factor and the accessories it comes with and that’s why is also one of the worthy competitors to Realme Book Prime. The 8GB RAM and 256GB of SSD storage variant with a laptop sleeve and stand, along with a stylus and holder is priced at Rs 62,990.

The Windows 11-powered convertible comes with a large OLED screen and detachable keyboard. It sports a 16.9-inch Full HD OLED panel with a 1920 x 1080 pixel resolution. Further the display has Dolby Vision support, up to 500 nits of peak brightness, HDR support, and 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio with a 0.2ms response time

The VivoBook 13 Slate OLED is powered by a 3.3GHz quad-core Intel Pentium Silver N6000 processor. Moreover, you get up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM. It will be available in two storage configurations — 128GB eMMC and M.2 NVMe 256GB SSD. The VivoBook 13 Slate OLED comes equipped with two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C ports, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a microSD card slot. For wireless connectivity, you get Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2.

Furthermore, you get a 13-megapixel primary and 5-megapixel secondary cameras. The laptop packs 50Whr battery that is claimed to offer nine hours of battery life on a single charge, with support for 65W charging. The 2-in-1 laptop also comes with support for quad speakers with Dolby Atmos. There is also new Asus Pen 2.0 stylus support and comes with a stylus holder.

Pros

OLED display with higher brightness

Touch screen convertible

Accessories included in box

Cameras

Cons

Inferior performance, RAM, Storage

Less number of IO ports

Nokia Purebook S14

Priced at Rs 56,990, the Purebook S14 from Nokia comes in a single variant and is one of the decent competitors to Realme Book Prime. The Nokia PureBook S14 weighs 1.4 kg and is equipped with top-firing speakers tuned by Dolby Atmos. It features a 14-inch Full HD IPS display that is powered by Dolby Vision. It has an 82% screen-to-body ratio.

The laptop is powered by an 11th-generation Intel Core i5 1135G7 processor and comes with Windows 11 pre-installed. The processor is coupled with a 512GB NVMe SSD and 8GB or 16GB DDR4 RAM variants. Connectivity options include a USB Type-C port, an HDMI port, and a 3.0 USB Type-A port.

Pros

Less price

Same amount of storage, RAM

Windows 11

Cons

Inferior processor

Less IO ports

HP Pavilion Aero Ryzen 5

The HP Pavilion Aero is priced at Rs 62,740 on Amazon. The HP Pavilion Aero laptop features a 13.3-inch IPS display with WUXGA (1920 x 1200) resolution, micro-edge, anti-glare properties with 400 nits peak brightness and 100% sRGB colour gamut. This HP Pavilion Aero laptop comes with AMD Ryzen 5 5600U processor.

In addition, you get up 16GB of DDR4 RAM and up to 512GB PCIe Gen4 SSD. You get a 40Wh battery that is claimed to last an average of 4 hours on a single charge. It comes with Windows 10 Home but is upgradeable to Windows 11. Additional features on the laptops include Bang & Olufsen speaker setup, Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 6 and in-built Alexa.

Pros

Better processor

Less price

Alexa built-in

Bang & Olufsen Speakers

Cons