Nothing Phone (2): A Deep Dive into Top 5 Competitors in Similar Price Bracket

The Nothing Phone (2) has been released in India in three variants – 8GB/128GB in Dark Gray for Rs44,999, 12GB/256GB for Rs49,999, and 12GB/512GB for RS54,999. It builds on the brand’s distinct design language first showcased in Nothing Phone (1). It comes equipped with the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, and its rear features a dual 50MP+50MP camera setup. Additionally, the phone has a 32MP front-facing camera, a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and a 4,700mAh battery that supports 45W fast wired and 15W wireless charging.

However, the market is teeming with fierce competitors in the same price segment, including the likes of OnePlus, Apple, Samsung, Google and iQOO. We delve into how it measures against rival handsets in the same Price Bracket.

iQOO Neo 7 Pro: A Dark Horse Contender?

The iQOO Neo 7 Pro is a solid contender that boasts impressive performance, an eye-catching colour choice, and a sleek design. It also features a fast-charging battery that lasts long, with prices ranging from Rs 34,999 to Rs 37,999. However, its ultra-wide and macro cameras could have been better, and the pre-installed bloatware on its FuntouchOS may be a drawback.

Apple iPhone 13: A Stiff Competitor

Next in line is the Apple iPhone 13, which costs between Rs 60,999 and Rs 90,999. Despite being praised for its outstanding performance, proficient cameras, and impressive battery life, it is criticised for its slow charging speed and absence of a high refresh-rate screen.

Battle with the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, retailing at Rs 49,999, wins points for its captivating display, fashionable design, competent cameras, and clean UI. However, it needs to gain some ground due to its higher price and slower charging.

Challenges from the Google Pixel 7a

Priced at Rs 43,999, the Google Pixel 7a is known for its superior photography, refined user interface, decent battery life, and quality display. Nonetheless, it’s let down by its somewhat lackluster performance, slower charging speeds, and limited storage option of only 128GB.

OnePlus 11R 5G

Among the competitors, OnePlus 11R 5G also makes its presence felt. Its two variants, 8GB+128GB and 16GB+256GB, are priced at Rs 39,999 and Rs 44,999, respectivel. The phone boost of performance, battery longevity, and elegant design. However,its ultra-wide and macro sensors could have been better.

It will be interesting to see how this relatively new player fares against well-established brands like Apple and Samsung.