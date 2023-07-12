HomeTop 5Nothing Phone (2): A Deep Dive into Top 5 Competitors in Similar...

Nothing Phone (2): A Deep Dive into Top 5 Competitors in Similar Price Bracket

By Sandeep Budki
Nothing Phone (2) top 5 competitors

The Nothing Phone (2) has been released in India in three variants – 8GB/128GB in Dark Gray for Rs44,999, 12GB/256GB for Rs49,999, and 12GB/512GB for RS54,999. It builds on the brand’s distinct design language first showcased in Nothing Phone (1). It comes equipped with the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, and its rear features a dual 50MP+50MP camera setup. Additionally, the phone has a 32MP front-facing camera, a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and a 4,700mAh battery that supports 45W fast wired and 15W wireless charging.

However, the market is teeming with fierce competitors in the same price segment, including the likes of OnePlus, Apple, Samsung, Google and iQOO. We delve into how it measures against rival handsets in the same Price Bracket.

iQOO Neo 7 Pro: A Dark Horse Contender?

Iqoo neo 7 pro vs nothing phone 2

The iQOO Neo 7 Pro is a solid contender that boasts impressive performance, an eye-catching colour choice, and a sleek design. It also features a fast-charging battery that lasts long, with prices ranging from Rs 34,999 to Rs 37,999. However, its ultra-wide and macro cameras could have been better, and the pre-installed bloatware on its FuntouchOS may be a drawback.

Read More:

iQOO Neo 7 Pro Gaming Review: Handles it like a ‘Pro’

iQOO Neo 7 Pro vs OnePlus Nord 3: Which one is a complete package?

Apple iPhone 13: A Stiff Competitor

iPhone 13 vs Nothing Phone 2

Next in line is the Apple iPhone 13, which costs between Rs 60,999 and Rs 90,999. Despite being praised for its outstanding performance, proficient cameras, and impressive battery life, it is criticised for its slow charging speed and absence of a high refresh-rate screen.

Battle with the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE vs nothing Phone 2

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, retailing at Rs 49,999, wins points for its captivating display, fashionable design, competent cameras, and clean UI. However, it needs to gain some ground due to its higher price and slower charging.

Also See:

Smartphone Loaded July 2023: From Galaxy Z Flip 5 to Nothing…

Read more:

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE with Snapdragon 888: Should you buy it?

Challenges from the Google Pixel 7a

Pixel 7a vs nothing phone 2

Priced at Rs 43,999, the Google Pixel 7a is known for its superior photography, refined user interface, decent battery life, and quality display. Nonetheless, it’s let down by its somewhat lackluster performance, slower charging speeds, and limited storage option of only 128GB.

Read More:

Google Pixel 7a Review: Buy it for the software

OnePlus 11R 5G

OnePlus 11 r vs nothing phone 2

Among the competitors, OnePlus 11R 5G also makes its presence felt. Its two variants, 8GB+128GB and 16GB+256GB, are priced at Rs 39,999 and Rs 44,999, respectivel. The phone boost of performance, battery longevity, and elegant design. However,its ultra-wide and macro sensors could have been better.

 It will be interesting to see how this relatively new player fares against well-established brands like Apple and Samsung.

Nothing Phone (2)

Nothing Phone (2)
  • ChipsetSnapdragon 8+ Gen 1
  • RAM (GB)8, 12
  • Storage (GB)128, 256, 512
  • Display6.7-inch, 1080 x 2412 pixels
  • Front Camera32MP
  • Primary Camera50MP + 50MP
  • Battery4700mAh
  • Operating SystemAndroid 13

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE (2023)

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE (2023)
  • ChipsetSnapdragon 888
  • RAM (GB)8
  • Storage (GB)256
  • Display6.4-inch, 1080 x 2400
  • Front Camera32MP
  • Primary Camera12MP + 12MP + 8MP
  • Battery4500mAh
  • Operating SystemAndroid

iQOO Neo 7 Pro

iQOO Neo 7 Pro
  • ChipsetSnapdragon 8+ Gen 1
  • RAM (GB)8, 12
  • Storage128, 256
  • Display6.78-inch, 1080 x 2400 pixels
  • Front Camera16MP
  • Primary Camera50MP + 8MP + 2MP
  • Battery5000mAh
  • Operating SystemAndroid 13

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

RELATED STORIES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

Load more

Crypto News

Load more

© 2023 All Rights Reserved. The Mobile Indian.