iQOO Neo 7 Pro launched in India: Know Price, Specs

iQOO has finally launched the Neo 7 Pro smartphone in India with powerful specifications such as the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, 120W fast wired charging, triple rear cameras, 120Hz AMOLED display and more. The smartphone is set to compete with the upcoming Nothing Phone (2) and other handsets in its segment.

iQOO Neo 7 Pro: Price

iQOO Neo 7 Pro comes in two variants in India, including the 8GB + 128GB model that is marked at Rs 34,999. The 12GB + 256GB variant comes in at Rs 37,999. During the early bird offer which lasts till July 18, buyers can get the base model for Rs 33,999 and the top-end model for Ra 36,999.

Including bank offers from SBI and ICICI, the price of the smartphone can be reduced by Rs 2,000, bringing down the price of the base model to Rs 31,999 if purchased within the early bird offer. Furthermore, pre-booking the device will give buyer an additional 1 year of warranty apart from the standard 1 year warranty.

The device will be available for purchase via Amazon India and iQOO’s own website starting July 15.

iQOO Neo 7 Pro: Specifications

The iQOO Neo 7 Pro sports a 6.78-inch E5 AMOLED display with a FHD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) resolution, HDR10+ support, up to 1500 nits brightness and a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC paired with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 inbuilt storage. There will also be a vapour chamber cooling system for heat dissipation on both the models.

For optics, the iQOO Neo 7 Pro may pack a triple rear camera setup including a 50-megapixel f/1.88 Samsung GN5 primary sensor, an 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide angle sensor and a 2-megapixel f/2.4 macro sensor. It further features a 16-megapixel f/2.45 camera on the front.

The smartphone is backed by a 5000mAh battery with 120W fast charging support. Further, it will boot Android 13-based FunTouch OS 13. For connectivity, you will get dual-SIM 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, NFC, and a USB-C port for charging the handset. There is also an under-display fingerprint sensor, X-Axis linear vibration motor, and stereo speakers on the handset.