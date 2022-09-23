Lava Blaze Pro: Top 5 Worthy competitors

Lava has launched Lava Blaze Pro as the company’s budget category phone that comes powered by MediaTek Helio G37 processor. It is priced at Rs 9,999 and faces stiff competition from other brands offering its devices in the same price range or more but with added value. So, the question that might pop into your mind is, who are the Top 5 Worthy competitors of Lava Blaze Pro?

But before we answer your question, let’s talk about the latest smartphone from Lava. As the name suggests, it is an upgraded variant of the Lava Blaze that debuted in July this year. The Blaze Pro comes with a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup, a 6.5-inch IPS HD display and a big battery with 5000mAh capacity.

Lava Blaze Pro comes in four different colour options, namely Glass Green, Glass Orange, Glass Blue, and Glass Gold. The company has confirmed that the phone will be available on Flipkart, Lava e-store, and retail stores across the country.

Specifications of Lava Blaze Pro

Display: 6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ display with 90Hz refresh

Processor: Octa Core MediaTek Helio G37 SoC with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage

Battery: 5000mAh

Rear Camera: 50MP Triple rear camera

Front Camera: 8MP front-facing camera

OS: Android 12

Fingerprint sensor: Side-mounted

So, if you are considering buying Lava BlazePro, but want to check smartphones f which are its worthy competitors, Worry not. We have your back! Check out our curated list of the top 5 worthy competitors of the Lava Blaze Pro available in the market right now.

Poco M5

The first worthy competitor on our list is the recently launched Poco M5. Yes, it is a bit costlier than Lava Blaze Pro, but users can choose to buy the entry-level 4GB + 64GB storage variant of the phone, which is priced at Rs 12,499.

The phone comes with a superb 6.58-inch Full HD+ display with support for up to 90Hz refresh Rate. Additionally, the display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G99, which is better than G37 on the Lava Blaze Pro. Poco M5 has a triple rear camera setup that includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor, 2-megapixel macro and 2-megapixel depth sensor, the same as Blaze Pro.

Lava Blaze Pro and Poco M5 have the same camera in the selfie department – 8-megapixel snapper. It also boasts a 5000 mAh battery but has way faster 18W charging and a 22.5W charger. So the M5 is a clear winner here than Lava Blaze Pro, which comes with just 10W charging.

M5 runs Android 12 as well. In terms of design, it has a leather-like textured finish on the back, packs in IR Blaster, and has an IP52 rating for Dust and Splash resistance. The Poco M5 at Rs 12,499 price tag might seem significantly more than that of Blaze Pro, but then the Poco M5 comes with an attractive design, FHD+ display, great battery life, latest processor and more. Hence, Poco M5 is an excellent value for money phone at this price.

Pros

Full HD+ display

Better Chipset

Cons

Priced Higher

Redmi 11 Prime 5G

if you want to be 5G ready, Redmi 11 Prime 5G can be explored, but the price difference will be close to Rs 3,500. It was launched at Rs 13,999 for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The biggest USP of the phone is its 5G connectivity which you will not find in Lava Blaze Pro. So Xiaomi has brought a decent smartphone and 5G connectivity at an affordable price.

The Redmi 11 Prime 5G gets a 6.58-inch LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 3, which protects it from minor scratches. It features a plastic unibody design that is very well expected in this price range.

The Redmi 11 Prime 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset that will offer good performance on the device. With this chipset, you won’t experience any lags or slower speeds while multitasking. OS duties are handled by Android 12. As of now, Xiaomi has not announced future updates for this device, but we expect it to get the Android 13 update.

The phone has a 50MP dual camera setup, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and an 8MP front camera. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support compared to just 10W in the Lava phone. While Lava Blaze Pro has the same battery capacity, a slower in-box charger means it will take more time to charge. This is a plus point for the Redmi phone as it will charge faster than Blaze Pro.

As the 5G service is just around the corner, the Redmi 11 Prime 5G is meant for someone who wants a 5G-ready device. It is backed by a capable processor, sturdy design, and long battery life.

Pros

5G Phone

Fast charging

Better Processor

Cons

Plastic Body

Lacks ultra-wide lens

ALSO READ: Realme Buds Air 3S: Top 5 Cheaper Alternatives which are amazing

Moto G32

The Moto G32 is another worthy alternative to the Lava Blaze Pro and even the pricing matches. It comes at Rs 9,999 for the 4GB + 64GB model. It has a 6.5-inch full HD+ display with a 90 Hz refresh rate, a 5000 mAh battery, and a 33W fast charger inside the box. Moreover, Motorola claims that the display is protected with Panda Glass 3, equivalent to Corning Gorilla Glass 3.

It is powered by the very efficient Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chip, which delivers excellent battery life. Although for optics, it has the same 50-megapixel main sensor just like the Lava phone, it has an excellent 8-megapixel ultrawide sensor, which is far more helpful than the dual depth and macro sensors on the Lava Blaze Pro.

It also boasts a 16-megapixel front-facing camera compared to the 8-megapixel one on the Lava Blaze Pro. There are also stereo speakers and an IP52 rating for splash resistance. It is driven by Android 12 out of the box with My UX skin on top, and thus it gives a clean UI experience. The phone comes a few bucks more than Lava Blaze Pro, but it offers a 5000mAh battery paired with a 33W charger, Motorola’s promise of Android 13, three years of security updates, and much more.

Pros

Fast Charging

Full HD+ display

Priced Cheaper

Cons

Only one variant

Infinix Hot 12

The Infinix Hot 12 comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage at Rs 9,499. The smartphone is also one of the worthy alternatives to the Lava Blaze Pro as it comes with the same storage and is priced cheaper.

The Hot 12 features a 6.82-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with 720×1640 pixels resolution with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G37 processor and comes with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. This phone offers a larger display than Lava Blaze Pro, but both pack the same chipset with the same storage. In addition, it includes a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner compared to a side-mounted fingerprint scanner in Lava Blaze Pro. If one prefers a rear fingerprint scanner, then this Infinix phone is your best deal.

The phone comes with a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor for photos and videos. The main sensor is coupled with a 2-megapixel depth sensor and an AI Lens in Infinix. It uses an 8-megapixel front shooter. Cameras always have to be compared in real-world usage so we can’t comment much on their shooting capabilities.

As for software, the Hot 12 is still running on an older Android 11 operating system which plays spoilsport as Lava Blaze Pro is running Android 12. Infinix Hot 12 is backed up by a 6000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. At the same time, the Lava Blaze Pro packs a 5000mAh battery with 10w charging. So the Infinix phone is coming with more battery capacity and charging speed.

Pros

Bigger battery

Priced Cheaper

Cons

Android 11

Tecno Spark 9T

Next on our Lava Blaze Pro-worthy competitor list is Tecno Spark 9T. It is priced at Rs 9,499 for the single 4GB RAM + 64GB storage, which is cheaper than the Lava phone for the same memory configuration.

The Tecno Spark 9T sports a 6.6-inch IPS LCD screen that delivers a Full HD+ resolution as compared to a 6.5-inch HD+ display in Blaze Pro. If we compare the display, the screen size in the Tecno phone is a bit larger than the Lava phone. In addition, a higher resolution display means the content will be sharper, and the colours will be better in Tecno Spark 9T.

The device is powered by a MediaTek Helio G35 processor with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. This processor will result in a decent user experience.

There’s a triple rear camera setup at the back, including a 50-megapixel main sensor paired with a 2MP portrait camera and AI camera same as Lava. At the front sits an 8-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls.

The only disappointing thing about Tecno Spark 9T is its OS. The device still runs on Android 11, which is where Lava Blaze Pro beats it. Apart from this, the Spark 9T packs better specs, including a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. The Lava Blaze Pro also packs the same battery, but it just comes with 10W charging. So, if you looking for a phone with a good display, decent processor, camera and fast charging, Tecno Spark 9T will serve your purpose.

Pros

Higher resolution display

Fast charging

Cons