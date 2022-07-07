Lava Blaze launched for Rs 8699, Who should buy it?

Indian Smartphone Brand, Lava has launched an entry-level smartphone Blaze for Rs 8699. It comes with a Glass back.

Lava Blaze has a 6.5-inch display, 3GB of RAM, 64 GB of internal storage and is powered by a MediaTek Helio A22 processor. It runs on Android 12. It also has a provision for adding 3GB virtual RAM as well.

On the camera front, it has a triple rear camera which includes 13-megapixel primary camera and two 0.2 Megapixel cameras. On the front, it has an 8-megapixel camera. Lava Blaze has a 5000 mAh battery and comes with a 10W Type-C charger.

Customers will be able to pre-book the Blaze from 07th July 2022 and the sale will go live on 14th July 2022. The company is also offering Lava Probuds 21TWs for Those who prebook the mobile.

Should you buy Lava Blaze?

Lava Blaze is an entry-level smartphone which might not be able to do the heavy lifting. It will suitable for those who are migrating to a smartphone from a feature phone and just need a smartphone for surfing, messaging and basic photography. The phone should be able to provide one and a half days minimum back.

MediaTek Helio A22 processor is an old one but has a decent track record in entry-level smartphones so it is expected the user experience will be decent.

As far as the virtual RAM of 3GB is considered we are not really sure about its impact on performance from our experience of using other phones with virtual RAM, especially the ones under Rs 10,000.

As far as design is concerned Lava has tried to offer something unique in way of a glass back which is rare in the budget smartphone segment.