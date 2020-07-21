Advertisement

Airtel Blue Jeans: Top 5 Things you might not know!

By: Dhrubo Chattoraj, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : July 21, 2020 9:58 am

Here are some interesting facts about BlueJeans
Recently Airtel came up with their own video calling platform BlueJeans to counter Zoom and JioMeet. Airtel promises to provide enterprise security and is providing it for free for 3 months. Though this doesn't sound anything new, there are plenty of interesting facts about it. Here are a few of them:

 Read More: Airtel BlueJeans video calling launched in India, to compete JioMeet, Zoom and more

 

1. BlueJeans is owned by Verizon

 

 

BlueJeans is an American company headquartered in San Jose, California. Before the Verizon acquisition, BlueJeans had received multiple awards for its software. This probably made Verizon, the American telecom giant, see the potential in this company and on April 16th,2020 they acquired BlueJeans for $500 Million.

 

2. BlueJeans were developed by people of Indian origin

 

 

Krish Ramakrishnan and Alagu Periyannan founded BlueJeans Network in 2009, the development of which ended in six months of field trials for the technology. Before BlueJeans, Ramakrishnan was an entrepreneur-in-residence at Accel, while Periyannan was the CTO of Blue Coat Systems as well as the Tech Lead of Apple.

 

3. BlueJeans came from an idea of Blue Jeans

 

 

Stu Aaron, the Chief Operation Officer of BlueJeans had said that the company aims to "make video conferencing as comfortable and as casual as your pair of jeans." Due to the comfortability of jeans, the team decided to go with the unconventional name BlueJeans.

 

4. They are really focused on security

 

 

In a recent blog post, BlueJeans wrote that they maintain a high amount of security with their video conferencing tools. Everything, right from audio calls to texts are encrypted. They also ensure that the data is protected under the California Privacy laws.

 

5. Almost all major companies use BlueJeans

 

 

BlueJeans have worked with major video conferencing apps. Apps such as Skype and Cisco Webex have received support from BlueJeans for video calling. This is because BlueJeans itself is endpoint agnostic. It means that it does not discriminate and can work with any video call software or technology.

 

 

