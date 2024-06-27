  1. Home
₹10,499.00
Brand: Vivo
Category: Launched Smartphones
  • Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 6300
  • RAM (GB) 4, 6
  • Storage (GB) 128
  • Display 6.56-inch, 1612 x 720 pixels
  • Front Camera 8MP
  • Primary Camera 50MP + 2MP
  • Battery 5000mAh
  • Operating System Android 14

The Vivo T3 Lite sports a 6.56-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate, 840 nits peak brightness, and 269 PPI. The handset is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 Processor paired with up to 6GB LPDDR4x RAM and up to 128GB eMMC 5.1 internal storage, which is further expandable via a microSD card. There’s also up to 6GB RAM Virtual RAM support. 

The handset runs on 14-based Funtouch OS 14 custom skin out of the box. The Vivo T3 Lite 5G features a dual camera setup on the back, with a 50MP f/1.8 Sony primary camer and a 2MP f/2.4 depth sensor. There is an 8MP f/2.0 shooter on the front for selfies. It is backed up by a 5,000mAh battery with 15W support.

Connectivity options include 5, 5G, v5.4, GPS, and a USB-C port for charging. The handset gets a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and is also IP64 rated.

Vivo T3 Lite 5G Specs

Vivo T3 Lite 5G Price and Other Info

Status Launched
Launch Date 27 June, 2024
Price (₹) 10,499
Memory Variants 4/128 GB, 6/128 GB
Colour Options Vibrant Green, Magestic Black

Vivo T3 Lite 5G Build & Design

Front Protection Glass Some Glass
Device Back Polycarbonate/Plastic

Vivo T3 Lite 5G Phone Display

Screen Size (Inches) 6.56
Screen Type IPS LCD
Screen Resolution 1612 x 720 pixels
Screen Aspect Ratio 20:9
Refresh Rate 90 Hz
Touch Sampling Rate Unknown
Pixel Density (PPI) 269

Vivo T3 Lite 5G Performance

Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 6300
Phone RAM 4 GB, 6 GB
Phone RAM Type LPDDR4x
Storage Capacity 128 GB
Storage Type eMMC 5.1
Memory Card Slot Hybrid (SIM + Memory Card)

Vivo T3 Lite 5G Software

OS & UI Android 14, FunTouch OS 14

Vivo T3 Lite 5G Cameras

Rear Camera Module Dual
Rear Camera Specs 50MP f/1.8 Sony primary sensor + 2MP f/2.4 depth sensor
Front Camera Module Single
Front Camera Specs 8MP f/2.0 sensor

Vivo T3 Lite 5G Battery & Charging

Battery Capacity (mAh) 5000
Fast Charging
Charging Speed 15W
Wireless Charging
Reverse Charging

Vivo T3 Lite 5G Network & Connectivity

Supported Networks 5G
SIM Slots Dual (Hybrid)
Bluetooth v5.4
Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 5
USB Port USB Type-C
NFC Chip
Supported GPS Dual Band GPS, AGPS, GLONASS

Vivo T3 Lite 5G Extra Features

3.5 mm Audio Jack
Set of Speakers Mono
Face Unlock
Fingerprint Reader Side Mounted
IR Blaster
Sensors Accelerometer, Ambient Light, E-Compass, Fingerprint, Proximity, Vibration
IP Rating IP64

