The Vivo T3 Lite 5G sports a 6.56-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate, 840 nits peak brightness, and 269 PPI. The handset is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 Processor paired with up to 6GB LPDDR4x RAM and up to 128GB eMMC 5.1 internal storage, which is further expandable via a microSD card. There’s also up to 6GB RAM Virtual RAM support.

The handset runs on Android 14-based Funtouch OS 14 custom skin out of the box. The Vivo T3 Lite 5G features a dual camera setup on the back, with a 50MP f/1.8 Sony primary camer and a 2MP f/2.4 depth sensor. There is an 8MP f/2.0 shooter on the front for selfies. It is backed up by a 5,000mAh battery with 15W Fast charging support.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 5, 5G, Bluetooth v5.4, GPS, and a USB-C port for charging. The handset gets a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and is also IP64 rated.