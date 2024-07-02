iQoo Z9 Lite 5G Set to Launch in India on July 15

iQoo has announced the upcoming launch of its new smartphone, the iQoo Z9 Lite 5G, in the Indian market. Scheduled for release on July 15, the new handset is expected to be a rebranded version of the Vivo T3 Lite 5G, which debuted in India on June 27. The iQoo Z9 Lite 5G will join the existing iQoo Z9 5G series, which includes the iQoo Z9 5G and the iQoo Z9x 5G models launched earlier this year in March and May, respectively.

Design and Features

The iQoo Z9 Lite 5G features a distinctive rear panel with a rectangular camera module positioned in the top left corner. This module houses two vertically aligned camera Sensors in separate circular units, accompanied by an LED flash unit. The phone’s design, showcased in a green shade with a marble-like patterned finish, mirrors that of the Vivo T3 Lite 5G, suggesting that both models may share similar specifications.

Expected Specifications

If the iQoo Z9 Lite 5G indeed mirrors the Vivo T3 Lite 5G, it is anticipated to include the following features:

Processor : 6nm octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC.

: 6nm octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC. Battery : 5,000mAh.

: 5,000mAh. Build : IP64-rated.

: IP64-rated. Display : 6.56-inch 90Hz HD+ LCD screen.

: 6.56-inch 90Hz HD+ LCD screen. Rear Camera : AI-backed 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit.

: AI-backed 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit. Front Camera: 8-megapixel selfie shooter.

Pricing Strategy

Based on iQOO’s current pricing strategy for the Z9 and Z9x models, both priced under Rs 20,000, the Z9 Lite 5G is expected to be even more budget-friendly. Speculations suggest a price point around Rs 12,000 or possibly lower, making it a competitive option in the entry-level 5G smartphone market. However, the official pricing will be confirmed at launch.

Market Position

The iQoo Z9 Lite 5G is set to compete with other affordable 5G smartphones, such as the Realme Narzo N65 and C65, which also feature the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset. With its anticipated 50-megapixel Sony AI camera paired with a secondary sensor, the Z9 Lite promises decent photography capabilities at an accessible price point.