Galaxy S24 FE’s Exynos 2400e Benchmark Scores Highlight Major Upgrade Over Galaxy S23 FE

Samsung debuted the Galaxy S24 FE a few days ago worldwide while the device is set to go on sale soon. The chip used in the handset is a watered down model of Exynos 2400 used in the Galaxy S24 and the Galaxy S24+. Now, the Exynos 2400e benchmark scores have surfaced online, highlighting how big of an upgrade the Galaxy S24 FE is over its predecessor, the Galaxy S23 FE.

As reported by GSMArena, the Exynos 2400e in the Galaxy S24 FE packs a prime Cortex-X4 core that is clocked at up to 3.1GHz instead of the 3.2GHz which the regular Exynos 2400 chip does. However, the other CPU clusters are the same, including 2x Cortex-A720 cores running at 2.90GHz, 3x A720 cores running at 2.59GHz and 4x A520 cores running at 1.96GHz.

The publication’s tests show that the Galaxy S24 FE’s Exynos 2400e is certainly a capable chip when it comes to competing with the flagships. Exynos 2400e benchmark scores on Geekbench 6 Benchmarking platform suggest that the chip is marginally weaker than the regular 2400 but is a major upgrade over the Galaxy S23 FE’s Exynos 2200. In multi-core tests, the Exynos 2400e scored 6711 points compared to 3964 points the S23 FE Exynos model scored and 6926 points scored by the Galaxy S24+.

In fact, the S24 FE scored better than the Pixel 9 Pro XL, which scored 4854 points with its Tensor G4 SoC. Coming to single-core tests, the Galaxy S24 FE scored 2146, compared to 2201 points scored by Galaxy S24+ and 1999 scored by the Pixel 9 Pro XL. The S23 FE (both Snapdragon and Exynos models) were at the bottom, with the Exynos model scoring 1672 points.

Coming over to GPU, the S24 FE did wonders and performed surprisingly well with 3870 points, coming quite close to Xiaomi 14T Pro’s Dimensity 9300+ (3998 points). The iPhone 16 Plus with the A18 chip scored 4029 points which is actually a mere 4% better score than S24 FE’s, despite there being a noticeable price gap between the two. The S23 FE Snapdragon model scored just 2557 points while the Exynos model was even lower than that, with 2356 points.

While we definitely need to review the Galaxy S24 FE and observe how well the Exynos 2400e benchmark scores translate to real-world use, we can say the device is shaping up to be a worthy contender against the flagships.