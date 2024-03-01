Realme 12+ 5G Announced; Pre-order Open in India

Realme is all set to launch the Realme 12 5G series in India on March 6 and the brand has already unveiled one of the devices from the series in Malaysia, and it is the Realme 12+ 5G. Aside from that, the brand has opened pre-order of the Realme 12 5G series in India along with exclusive offers. Here are all the details.

Realme 12+ 5G: Specifications, Price in Malaysia

The Realme 12+ 5G is available in a singlre 12GB + 256GB model with a price tag of Rp 3,999,000 (approx Rs 21,100).

The Realme 12+ 5G gets a 6.67-inch AMOLED Display with an FHD+ Resolution and offers 10-bit colour depth, 2160Hz PWM dimming, 120Hz refresh rate, 2000 nits peak brightness and up to 240Hz touch sampling rate.

Under the hood, the smartphone equips a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 5G SoC, 12GB LPDDR4x RAM, and up to 256GB storage. For optics, it comes with a 50MP Sony LYT-600 f/1.88 primary camera with OIS, a 2MP f/2.4 macro sensor and an 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide sensor. On the front, the smartphone gets a 16MP selfie sensor.

Next, it packs a 5000mAh battery with support for 67W fast wired charging. The smartphone runs on Android 14-based Realme UI 5.0 out of the box. Additional features include an in-display fingerprint sensor and dual stereo speakers. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, 5G, NFC, USB-C port and Bluetooth v5.2. The handset is also IP54-rated.

Realme 12 5G Series India Pre-order Details

Both Realme 12+ 5G and thr Realme 12 5G devices are available for pre-order since 29th February 2024. Those interested can head to the brand’s official website or Flipkart to pre-order a Realme 12 5G series smartphone. Buyers can avail limited-time offers worth over Rs 3000 on their pre-order, which includes:

Rs 1000 discount along with an additional Rs 1000 offer on the 8GB + 128GB trim.

6 Months No Cost EMI on Flipkart and 9 Months No Cost EMI on realme.com.

1 year complete mobile protection on Flipkart and 1 year screen damage protection worth Rs 1149 on realme.com.

At mainline stores, consumers can avail of complimentary accessories.

The first sale of the Realme 12 Series 5G will begin on March 6th at 3PM and will run until March 10th. The phones will be available across realme.com, Flipkart, and mainline stores.