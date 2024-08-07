  1. Home
  2. Product Finder
  3. OnePlus
  4. OnePlus Open Apex Edition

OnePlus Open Apex Edition

OnePlus Open Apex Edition
OnePlus Open Apex Edition
OnePlus Open Apex Edition
₹149,999.00
Brand: OnePlus
Category: Launched Smartphones
  • Chipset Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
  • RAM (GB) 16
  • Storage (GB) 1 TB
  • Display 7.82-inch main, 6.31-inch cover
  • Front Camera 32MP cover, 20MP main
  • Primary Camera 48MP + 48MP + 64MP
  • Battery 4805mAh
  • Operating System Android 14

The OnePlus Open sports a foldable 7.82-inch QXGA+ (2K) Resolution flexi-fluid AMOLED Display with a dynamic Refresh Rate from 1Hz till 120Hz and a screen ratio of 1.0758:1. The cover display is a 6.31-inch AMOLED panel, with an FHD+ Resolution of 2484 x 1116 pixels and dynamic Refresh Rate from 10Hz till 120Hz. These are LTPO 3.0 panels and they have a peak brightness of 2800 nits and Dolby Vision support.

It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, that comes paired with 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage. It runs on OxygenOS 14.0 based on Android 14. The foldable has triple rear cameras, including a 48MP Sony LYT-T808 f/1.7 primary sensor with OIS, a 48MP Sony IMX581 f/2.2 ultra-wide angle sensor, and a 64MP OmniVision f/2.6 telephoto sensor with OIS.

On the inside, there is a 20MP f/2.2 selfie camera while on the cover display, there’s a 32MP f/2.4 selfie sensor. It is backed by a 4805mAh battery with 67W fast wired charging. The device further has a triple speaker system, an IR blaster and an X-axis vibration motor. Lastly, for connectivity, there is Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth v5.3, NFC, GPS and a USB-C port for charging.

OnePlus Open Apex Edition Specs

OnePlus Open Apex Edition Price and Other Info

Status Launched
Launch Date 07 August, 2024
Price (₹) 1,49,999
Memory Variants 16/1 TB
Colour Options Crimson Shadow

OnePlus Open Apex Edition Build & Design

Weight (grams) 239
Front Protection Glass Ultra-thin Glass (UTG)
Device Back Vegan Leather

OnePlus Open Apex Edition Phone Display

Screen Size (Inches) 7.82-inch main, 6.31-inch cover
Screen Type AMOLED
Screen Resolution 2440 x 2268 pixels (main), 2484 x 1116 pixels (cover)
Screen Aspect Ratio 20:9
Refresh Rate 120 Hz
Touch Sampling Rate 240 Hz
Pixel Density (PPI) 426 (main), 431 (cover)

OnePlus Open Apex Edition Performance

Chipset Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Phone RAM 16 GB
Phone RAM Type LPDDR5x
Storage Capacity 1 TB
Storage Type UFS 4.0
Memory Card Slot N/A

OnePlus Open Apex Edition Software

OS & UI Android 14, OxygenOS 14.0

OnePlus Open Apex Edition Cameras

Rear Camera Module Triple
Rear Camera Specs 48MP Sony LYT-T808 f/1.7 primary sensor, OIS + 48MP Sony IMX581 f/2.2 ultra-wide angle sensor + 64MP OmniVision f/2.6 telephoto sensor, OIS
Front Camera Module Dual
Front Camera Specs 32MP f/2.4 cover selfie camera + 20MP f/2.2 main selfie camera

OnePlus Open Apex Edition Battery & Charging

Battery Capacity (mAh) 4805
Fast Charging
Charging Speed 67W
Wireless Charging
Reverse Charging

OnePlus Open Apex Edition Network & Connectivity

Supported Networks 5G
SIM Slots Dual (nano)
Bluetooth v5.3
Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 7
USB Port USB Type-C
NFC Chip
Supported GPS Dual Band GPS, AGPS, GLONASS

OnePlus Open Apex Edition Extra Features

3.5 mm Audio Jack
Set of Speakers Stereo
Face Unlock
Fingerprint Reader Side Mounted
IR Blaster
Sensors Accelerometer, Fingerprint, Gyroscope, Proximity, Vibration
IP Rating IPX4

More Smartphones from OnePlus

Search

Latest News & Updates

© 2024 All Rights Reserved. The Mobile Indian.