The OnePlus Open sports a foldable 7.82-inch QXGA+ (2K) Resolution flexi-fluid AMOLED Display with a dynamic Refresh Rate from 1Hz till 120Hz and a screen ratio of 1.0758:1. The cover display is a 6.31-inch AMOLED panel, with an FHD+ Resolution of 2484 x 1116 pixels and dynamic Refresh Rate from 10Hz till 120Hz. These are LTPO 3.0 panels and they have a peak brightness of 2800 nits and Dolby Vision support.

It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, that comes paired with 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage. It runs on OxygenOS 14.0 based on Android 14. The foldable has triple rear cameras, including a 48MP Sony LYT-T808 f/1.7 primary sensor with OIS, a 48MP Sony IMX581 f/2.2 ultra-wide angle sensor, and a 64MP OmniVision f/2.6 telephoto sensor with OIS.

On the inside, there is a 20MP f/2.2 selfie camera while on the cover display, there’s a 32MP f/2.4 selfie sensor. It is backed by a 4805mAh battery with 67W fast wired charging. The device further has a triple speaker system, an IR blaster and an X-axis vibration motor. Lastly, for connectivity, there is Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth v5.3, NFC, GPS and a USB-C port for charging.