The OnePlus Open sports a foldable 7.82-inch QXGA+ (2K) Resolution flexi-fluid AMOLED Display with a dynamic Refresh Rate from 1Hz till 120Hz and a screen ratio of 1.0758:1. The cover display is a 6.31-inch AMOLED panel, with an FHD+ Resolution of 2484 x 1116 pixels and dynamic Refresh Rate from 10Hz till 120Hz. These are LTPO 3.0 panels and they have a peak brightness of 2800 nits and Dolby Vision support.
It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, that comes paired with 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage. It runs on OxygenOS 14.0 based on Android 14. The foldable has triple rear cameras, including a 48MP Sony LYT-T808 f/1.7 primary sensor with OIS, a 48MP Sony IMX581 f/2.2 ultra-wide angle sensor, and a 64MP OmniVision f/2.6 telephoto sensor with OIS.
On the inside, there is a 20MP f/2.2 selfie camera while on the cover display, there’s a 32MP f/2.4 selfie sensor. It is backed by a 4805mAh battery with 67W fast wired charging. The device further has a triple speaker system, an IR blaster and an X-axis vibration motor. Lastly, for connectivity, there is Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth v5.3, NFC, GPS and a USB-C port for charging.
|Status
|Launched
|Launch Date
|07 August, 2024
|Price (₹)
|1,49,999
|Memory Variants
|16/1 TB
|Colour Options
|Crimson Shadow
|Weight (grams)
|239
|Front Protection Glass
|Ultra-thin Glass (UTG)
|Device Back
|Vegan Leather
|Screen Size (Inches)
|7.82-inch main, 6.31-inch cover
|Screen Type
|AMOLED
|Screen Resolution
|2440 x 2268 pixels (main), 2484 x 1116 pixels (cover)
|Screen Aspect Ratio
|20:9
|Refresh Rate
|120 Hz
|Touch Sampling Rate
|240 Hz
|Pixel Density (PPI)
|426 (main), 431 (cover)
|Chipset
|Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
|Phone RAM
|16 GB
|Phone RAM Type
|LPDDR5x
|Storage Capacity
|1 TB
|Storage Type
|UFS 4.0
|Memory Card Slot
|N/A
|OS & UI
|Android 14, OxygenOS 14.0
|Rear Camera Module
|Triple
|Rear Camera Specs
|48MP Sony LYT-T808 f/1.7 primary sensor, OIS + 48MP Sony IMX581 f/2.2 ultra-wide angle sensor + 64MP OmniVision f/2.6 telephoto sensor, OIS
|Front Camera Module
|Dual
|Front Camera Specs
|32MP f/2.4 cover selfie camera + 20MP f/2.2 main selfie camera
|Battery Capacity (mAh)
|4805
|Fast Charging
|Charging Speed
|67W
|Wireless Charging
|Reverse Charging
|Supported Networks
|5G
|SIM Slots
|Dual (nano)
|Bluetooth
|v5.3
|Wi-Fi
|Wi-Fi 7
|USB Port
|USB Type-C
|NFC Chip
|Supported GPS
|Dual Band GPS, AGPS, GLONASS
|3.5 mm Audio Jack
|Set of Speakers
|Stereo
|Face Unlock
|Fingerprint Reader
|Side Mounted
|IR Blaster
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Fingerprint, Gyroscope, Proximity, Vibration
|IP Rating
|IPX4