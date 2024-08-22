OnePlus Rolls Out OxygenOS Update for Nord CE 4 Lite

OnePlus has recently begun rolling out the OxygenOS 14.0.1.900 update for its Nord CE 4 Lite model in India and other select markets, following the earlier release of the Nord CE 4. The update introduces new features, performance enhancements, and bug fixes to improve user experience.

The update enhances zoom performance during video recording, with similar improvements expected across other camera functions. OnePlus users in India can identify the update by the firmware version IN: CPH2619_14.0.1.900(EX01), while global and European users will see the version as GLO/EU: CPH2621_14.0.1.900(EX01).

OnePlus has urged users to stay vigilant for the update notification. The company encourages reporting any bugs encountered via the community thread for those who receive the update early. Indian users can also report issues directly by dialling *#800# and selecting the bug submission option.

Changelog Overview:

System Improvements: The August 2024 Android security patch has been integrated, enhancing overall system security. System stability has been improved, reducing the likelihood of crashes or unexpected behaviour. Display issues affecting certain games have been resolved. An issue with Eye comfort mode not functioning in some scenarios has been fixed. The Accessibility Menu, previously unresponsive to taps in certain cases, has been corrected.

App Enhancements: The process of renaming photos and videos has been streamlined for better efficiency. Apps on the Share screen have been rearranged to prioritize the most frequently used options.

Camera Upgrades: Video recording zoom performance has been improved, offering a smoother experience. Some third-party apps have optimised Photo Resolution and clarity, enhancing the overall photography experience.



The OxygenOS 14.0.1.900 update aims to refine the performance and functionality of the Nord CE 4 Lite, ensuring a more secure and stable experience for users.