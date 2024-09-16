Motorola Edge 50 Neo 5G Launched in India: Did Motorola Kill its Own Edge 50 Fusion?

Motorola EDGE 50 Neo 5G has been launched in India with a price tag similar to that of Motorola’s Edge 50 Fusion. The new Edge 50 Neo 5G debuted globally back last month and with its arrival in India, the device is set to compete with other brands’ devices in the sub-Rs 25,000 range.

Motorola Edge 50 Neo 5G: Price, Availability

The Edge 50 Neo 5G comes in four Pantone shades, including Nautical Blue, Latte, Grisaille, and Poinciana. The device is priced at Rs 23,999 for the sole 8GB + 256GB model and will go on a special sale later today at 7 PM IST. HDFC bank card users can avail a discount of Rs 1,000 on the purchase of the smartphone.

Motorola Edge 50 Neo 5G: Specifications

The Edge 50 Neo 5G sports a 6.4-inch 120Hz pOLED display, 1.5K resolution, 3000 nits peak brightness, 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut, 360Hz touch sampling rate, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and Gorilla Glass 3 protection.

The Edge 50 Neo 5G gets a 32MP front-facing camera for selfies. The device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC paired with 256GB UFS 2.2 storage. The device has 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM.

The Edge 50 Neo 5G packs a 4310mAh battery with 68W fast wired charging and 15W wireless charging. There is a triple rear camera setup, which includes a 50MP f/1.8 primary sensor with OIS, a 13MP f/2.2 ultra-wide angle sensor with PDAF, and a 10MP f/2.0 telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom.

It runs on Android 14 out of the box and will get five Android OS upgrades according to Motorola global, which is a first for any Motorola handset. The device also gets moto AI features. For connectivity, it features Bluetooth v5.3, Wi-Fi 6E, NFC, GPS, and a USB-C port for charging. It is also IP68 rated. In addition, it packs stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support.

Motorola Edge 50 Neo 5G Cannibalises Edge 50 Fusion

Motorola Edge 50 Fusion 5G which launched earlier this year in India costs Rs 22,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model and Rs 24,999 for the 12GB + 256GB trim. The newly launched Edge 50 Neo 5G sits right between these two models of the Edge 50 Fusion in terms of price, and actually has better specs to offer.

The display on the Edge 50 Neo 5G is better, with a higher Resolution as well as brightness. While it does have 120Hz Refresh Rate which is lower than 144Hz of Edge 50 Fusion’s panel, the difference in real world use won’t be much noticeable once you get used to it. In terms of processor, the Dimensity 7300 in the Edge 50 Neo is also slightly better than the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 in the Edge 50 Fusion.

The Edge 50 Neo 5G gets 8GB RAM while Fusion goes up to 12GB. However, the Neo handset costs Rs 1k lesser as well, which makes up for the RAM difference. For optics, the Edge 50 Neo 5G is again a better pick because of the additional telephoto sensor which the Edge 50 Fusion lacks.

If that wasn’t enough, the Edge 50 Neo 5G also gets longer software support than Edge 50 Fusion, with up to 5 major Android OS upgrades and 5 years of security patches which means you’ll get updates till Android 19. In comparison, the Fusion will receive only 3 majoe OS upgrades and 4 years of security patches.

Finally, for battery, the Edge 50 Fusion packs a bigger 5000mAh battery than the 4310mAh cell used in Edge 50 Neo 5G which finally gives the Edge 50 Fusion a slight “edge” over the other model. However, the Neo makes up for it with wireless charging support, which might prove convenient for many.

While the Edge 50 Fusion is a decent handset for the price, as we noted in our review of the handset, we feel the Edge 50 Neo 5G definitely puts a roadblock in the path of Edge 50 Fusion’s sales due to it being a better overall package for the money.