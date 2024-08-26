Smartphones Launching in September 2024: iPhone 16 Series, Motorola Edge 50 Neo, and More

As August wraps up with major launches like the Pixel 9 series, September 2024 promises to be equally exciting with a slew of new smartphones set to debut. Some of the most anticipated launches are set to take place next month, and here’s a list of those devices.
1Apple iPhone 16 series (Global, India Launch)
September 2024 is reportedly going to be the iPhone month, when new smartphones from Apple will debut worldwide. The series is expected to consist of four models this year, including the iPhone 16, 16 Plus, 16 Pro, and the 16 Pro Max. The iPhone 16 and 16 Plus will have a redesigned camera module, containing vertically stacked Sensors instead of the diagonal implementation in former models. Renders showcasing this design have already been leaked in the past.
The two cameras will seemingly consist of two sensors, including the primary wide camera that provides a 1X and 2X zoom, and a secondary ultra wide camera for the .5X zoom out. Coming to the Pro models, they’ll have the same setup as last year, including a wide camera, an ultra wide camera, and a telephoto camera.
However, the Pro model will have an upgraded 5x telephoto sensor we saw last year only on the 15 Pro Max. This sensor will be shared with the iPhone 16 Pro Max as well, and will essentially replace the 3X telephoto lens we saw in the iPhone 15 Pro. This telephoto lens will be a 12MP sensor with an f/2.8 aperture. The two Pro models will reportedly support 3K resolution video capture at 120 frames per second with Dolby Vision. The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are expected to shoot 1080p videos at either 120FPS or 240FPS or 4K at 60FPS.
The devices will also have a new Capture button and will have the Dynamic Island too. They’ll reportedly be powered by the Apple A18 Pro and the Apple 18 chips. The Pro models will get the ProMotion 120Hz panels while the 16 and 16 Plus will retain the 60hz displays. The devices will launch with iOS 18 out of the box, but likely without Apple Intelligence.
Apple iPhone 16 series: Launch Date (Expected)
The iPhone 16 series will launch worldwide on September 10, as per the latest leak. However, Apple hasn’t confirmed the launch date for its new smartphones so far.
Apple iPhone 16 series: Price (Expected)
Considering Apple’s past pricing trends, the base iPhone 16 and 16 Plus could start from Rs 79,900 and Rs 89,900. The 16 Pro and the 16 Pro Max could begin from Rs 1,39,900 and Rs 1,49,900, respectively. Note that these are speculations and should be taken with a pinch of salt.
2Motorola EDGE 50 Neo (India Launch)
Motorola Edge 50 Neo has leaked extensively in the past and is expected to be a part of the list of smartphones launching in September 2024.
The Edge 50 Neo 5G sports a 6.36-inch 120Hz pOLED display with curved edges, 1.5K resolution, 1600 nits peak HDR brightness, 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut, 360Hz touch sampling rate, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and a punch-hole design for the selfie sensor.
The Edge 50 Neo 5G gets a 32MP front-facing camera for selfies. The device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC paired with up to 512GB UFS 2.2 storage. The device has up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM.
The Edge 50 Neo 5G packs a 4310mAh battery with 68W fast wired charging. There is a triple rear camera setup, which includes a 50MP f/1.8 primary sensor with OIS, a 13MP f/2.2 ultra-wide angle sensor with PDAF, and a 10MP f/2.0 telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom.
It runs on Android 14 out of the box, and will get 2 years of major OS upgrades and 3 years of security patches. The device also gets moto AI features. For connectivity, it features Bluetooth v5.2, Wi-Fi 6E, NFC, GPS, and a USB-C port for charging. It is also IP68 rated. In addition, it packs stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support.
Motorola Edge 50 Neo: Launch Date (Expected)
The Edge 50 Neo is expected to debut in India sometime during mid-September. However, an exact launch date hasn’t been confirmed. The global launch of the device could take place on August 29.
Motorola Edge 50 Neo: Price (Expected)
The Edge 50 Neo, if launched in India, could carry a price tag of around Rs 25,000.
3Motorola Razr 50 (India Launch)
Motorola launched Razr 50 series earlier this year but only brought the Ultra model to India until now, when the brand has teased the India launch of the vanilla Motorola Razr 50 model.
The Razr 50 sports a 6.9-inch (2640 x 1080 pixels) FlexView FHD+ LTPO AMOLED Display which supports 10-120Hz refresh rate, HDR 10+, 120% DCI-P3 color gamut, up to 2600 nits peak brightness, and Dolby Vision. At the front, it gets a 3.6-inch (1066 x 1056 pixels resolution) QuickView LTPS AMOLED cover display which gets 90Hz refresh rate, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, 1700 nits peak brightness, along with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection.
The handset is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300X chipset, paired with up to 12GB LPDDR4X RAM and up to 512GB UFS 2.2 storage. The device runs on Hello UI based on Android 14. For optics, there’s a 50MP f/1.7 primary camera with OIS, and a 13MP f/2.2 ultra-wide angle camera. There’s a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security.
There’s a 32MP f/2.4 front camera for selfies and video calls. Connectivity options include 5G, dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.4, USB Type-C port, and NFC. It is further equipped with stereo speakers that suppprt Dolby Atmos. The device is also IPX8 rated and is backed up by a 4200mAh battery with 30W fast wired charging and 15W wireless charging support.
Motorola Razr 50: Launch Date (Expected)
The Razr 50 is expected to debut in India in September, while a confirmed launch date is unclear at the moment.
Motorola Razr 50: Price (Expected)
Considering the Razr 40 began at Rs 59,999 in India and the latest Razr 50 Ultra has a price tag of Rs 99,999, we expect Motorola to price the Razr 50 somewhere between Rs 70,000 to Rs 80,000. However, this is just a speculation on the basis of brand’s past pricing trends and we’ll have to wait for an official announcement from Motorola.
4Vivo T3 Ultra (India Launch)
The Vivo T3 Ultra has been recently spotted on the Bluetooth SIG website with model number V2426. Additionally, as reported by TheTechOutLook, the Vivo T3 Ultra has also appeared on the BIS certification website with the same V2426 model number, suggesting that the phone may launch in India soon. There have been no official announcements regarding the device or a specifications leak of the same.
Vivo T3 Ultra: Launch Date (Expected)
The Vivo T3 Ultra is expected to launch in September 2024, joining the list of other smartphones that’ll be debuting during the month.
Vivo T3 Ultra: Price (Expected)
While there have been no pricing leaks of the device, we expect Vivo to price the T3 Ultra in India at a price above Rs 30,000.
5Redmi Note 14 Series (China Launch)
Redmi is also going to launch its Note 14 series smartphones in China in September 2024 if we go by leaks. Details about the Note 14 Pro 5G have emerged online, suggesting the device may be powered by a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 Chipset under the hood. Redmi Note 14 Pro could sport a triple camera setup, with global models getting a telephoto sensor while the China-only variant featuring a macro sensor instead of it. All models of the Redmi Note 14 series are reported to feature a 1.5K AMOLED display.
There’s no word on the India launch of the device, however, a device with model number 24094RAD4I was spotted on the BIS certification website, which is expected to correspond to the upcoming Note 14 Pro 5G, suggesting an imminent India launch of the same.
Redmi Note 14 series: Launch Date (Expected)
An official launch date for the Redmi Note 14 series is yet to be shared by the brand. However, the smartphones could debut towards the mid or end of September 2024.
Redmi Note 14 series: Price (Expected)
The Redmi Note 14 series, once launched in India, may begin at Rs 15,000.