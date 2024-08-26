Smartphones Launching in September 2024: iPhone 16 Series, Motorola Edge 50 Neo, and More

September 2024 is reportedly going to be the iPhone month, when new smartphones from Apple will debut worldwide. The series is expected to consist of four models this year, including the iPhone 16, 16 Plus, 16 Pro, and the 16 Pro Max. The iPhone 16 and 16 Plus will have a redesigned camera module, containing vertically stacked Sensors instead of the diagonal implementation in former models. Renders showcasing this design have already been leaked in the past.

The two cameras will seemingly consist of two sensors, including the primary wide camera that provides a 1X and 2X zoom, and a secondary ultra wide camera for the .5X zoom out. Coming to the Pro models, they’ll have the same setup as last year, including a wide camera, an ultra wide camera, and a telephoto camera.

However, the Pro model will have an upgraded 5x telephoto sensor we saw last year only on the 15 Pro Max. This sensor will be shared with the iPhone 16 Pro Max as well, and will essentially replace the 3X telephoto lens we saw in the iPhone 15 Pro. This telephoto lens will be a 12MP sensor with an f/2.8 aperture. The two Pro models will reportedly support 3K resolution video capture at 120 frames per second with Dolby Vision. The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are expected to shoot 1080p videos at either 120FPS or 240FPS or 4K at 60FPS.

The devices will also have a new Capture button and will have the Dynamic Island too. They’ll reportedly be powered by the Apple A18 Pro and the Apple 18 chips. The Pro models will get the ProMotion 120Hz panels while the 16 and 16 Plus will retain the 60hz displays. The devices will launch with iOS 18 out of the box, but likely without Apple Intelligence.

Apple iPhone 16 series: Launch Date (Expected)

The iPhone 16 series will launch worldwide on September 10, as per the latest leak. However, Apple hasn’t confirmed the launch date for its new smartphones so far.

Apple iPhone 16 series: Price (Expected)

Considering Apple’s past pricing trends, the base iPhone 16 and 16 Plus could start from Rs 79,900 and Rs 89,900. The 16 Pro and the 16 Pro Max could begin from Rs 1,39,900 and Rs 1,49,900, respectively. Note that these are speculations and should be taken with a pinch of salt.