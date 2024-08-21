Oppo F27 5G Vs Motorola Edge 50 Fusion: Specs Battle

Oppo unveiled its F27 5G smartphone in India on August 20, within the same price range as the Edge 50 Fusion from Motorola. Here’s a specs comparison between the two devices so you can decide which one is worth considering.

Display

The OPPO F27 5G sports a 6.67-inch FHD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) AMOLED panel with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, a touch sampling rate of up to 240Hz, a peak brightness of 1200 nits in sunlight, an under-display optical fingerprint sensor, and a 394 ppi.

The Motorola Edge 50 Fusion sports a 6.7-inch pOLED curved display with a Resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and a Refresh Rate of 144Hz. The display boasts Gorilla Glass protection, a 360Hz touch sampling rate, 10-bit colours, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and a peak brightness of 1600 nits.

In terms of specs, the Edge 50 Fusion has not only better brightness and a higher touch sampling rate and refresh rate but is also curved, which might appeal to a significant chunk of the population.

Performance & Software

The Motorola device is powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 Processor, which is paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage. The Oppo device features 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB UFS 2.2 storage and is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G processor.

Both offer the same amount of storage, but Motorola’s handset has higher RAM, which is helpful for those who do a lot of multitasking. Even in terms of processing power, the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion is ahead with its Snapdragon processor, which is not the most powerful but is still superior to the Dimensity 6300 SoC used in Oppo’s F27 5G.

As for software, both of them run on Android 14 with their respective skins on top, but the Motorola handset once again has an edge here, with a promise of three major OS updates for its device, while Oppo’s device would only receive two. However, if we go by experience and how stable the software is, we’d say Oppo F27 5G would be a better pick, considering we have had our issues with Hello UI on Edge 50 Fusion, and Motorola isn’t known for timely updates.

Battery & Cameras

Motorola Edge 50 Fusion gets a dual rear camera setup for optics, including an OIS-assisted 50MP Sony LYT-700C f/1.9 main sensor and a 13MP f/2.2 ultra-wide angle sensor. At the front, it gets a 32MP f/2.5 sensor with Autofocus support. In the case of Oppo, the F27 5G, there’s a 50-megapixel f/1.8 main sensor, plus a 2MP f/2.4 portrait sensor. There’s a 32MP f/2.4 front-facing sensor.

We can’t say which one is a better camera system as we haven’t used Oppo F27 5G, but we can tell you, based on first-hand experience, that the Edge 50 Fusion has decent cameras. It also has an ultra-wide-angle sensor that’s much more useful than the portrait sensor used in Oppo’s device.

While both pack a 5000mAh battery, Motorola’s device supports 68W fast charging, while Oppo’s device has 45W fast wired charging, which is significantly slower than that of Edge 50 Fusion.

Conclusion

The Motorola Edge 50 Fusion and the Oppo F27 5G have the same starting price tag of Rs 22,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model and the same price tag of Rs 24,999 for their second respective variants, such as 8GB + 256GB for F27 5G and 12GB + 256GB in case of Edge 50 Fusion. In terms of price and overall value, the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion stands out as a better choice than the Oppo F27 5G, especially considering the specifications. If you’re willing to make a slight compromise on the software side, the Edge 50 Fusion offers superior features across the board, making it the stronger option.