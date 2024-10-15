Motorola Releases Android 15 Beta Update for Edge 50 Fusion, Expands Support to More Devices

Historically, Motorola has been slower than some of its competitors in rolling out software updates, and it appears to be taking a different approach with Android 15. According to a post shared by a user named @Fanboy_Moto on X (formerly Twitter), Motorola has officially released the Android 15 Beta update for its Edge 50 Fusion model. This move signals a shift in Motorola’s update strategy, potentially speeding up user software rollouts.

The Android 15 Beta for the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion comes with firmware version V1UUI35H.6 and weighs in at 1.89GB. This update is touted to improve speed, security, and overall usability. According to reports, users who install the update will benefit from smoother graphics rendering, faster App performance, and various new features. These include screen recording alerts and an easier method for switching between different languages, enhancing the device’s global usability.

Motorola’s early beta release of Android 15 for the Edge 50 Fusion is a notable step for the brand, which has typically lagged behind its competitors in offering timely updates. In past years, Motorola users often expressed frustration over delayed software support, particularly compared to brands like Samsung and Google, which have been known for quicker rollouts of Android updates.

While the Android 15 Beta is currently available only for the Edge 50 Fusion, it is expected that other devices in Motorola’s lineup will receive the update in the coming days. The company has not provided an official timeline for the full release of Android 15, but users can anticipate broader availability in the near future.

Eligible Devices for Android 15

Along with the release of the Android 15 Beta for the Edge 50 Fusion, Motorola has updated its official support page to list all the devices that will be eligible for the Android 15 upgrade. These include models from the Edge, G, Razr, and ThinkPhone series.

The Edge series includes a wide range of devices set to receive Android 15, such as:

Motorola Edge+ (2023)

Motorola Edge (2024)

Motorola Edge 40 Pro

Motorola Edge 50

Motorola Edge 50 Pro

Motorola Edge 50 Fusion

Motorola Edge 50 Neo

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra

In the G-series, which is known for its more budget-friendly offerings, Motorola has confirmed the following devices will receive Android 15:

Moto G Power 5G (2024)

Moto G 5G (2024)

Moto G stylus 5G (2024)

Moto G34 5G

Moto G35

Moto G45

Moto G55

Moto G75

Moto G85

The Razr series, a line that combines Motorola’s legacy with modern foldable phone technology, is also part of the Android 15 update list. This includes:

Motorola Razr (2023)/Motorola Razr 40

Motorola Razr+ (2023)/Motorola Razr 40 Ultra

Motorola Razr (2024)/Motorola Razr 50

Motorola Razr+ (2024)/Motorola Razr 50 Ultra

Additionally, Motorola’s business-oriented ThinkPhone line is expected to receive Android 15 updates. Devices in this series include:

ThinkPhone by Motorola

ThinkPhone 2025

Motorola’s Strategy Shift

Motorola’s decision to begin rolling out Android 15 Beta earlier than usual suggests a significant shift in its update strategy. The brand, which had fallen behind other manufacturers in delivering updates promptly, seems to be focusing on catching up. The quick release of Android 15 Beta, combined with a comprehensive list of eligible devices, shows Motorola’s commitment to providing better software support for its user base.

With the rollout of Android 15, Motorola aims to enhance the user experience across its product lines, from the premium Edge series to the affordable G-series, and its innovative Razr foldables. The next few months will be crucial as Motorola continues to update its devices and seeks to maintain a stronger position in the competitive Android market.