Motorola Edge 50 Fusion Launched In India: Should You Consider It Over Nothing Phone (2a)?

Motorola has launched the new Edge 50 Fusion smartphone in India at a sub Rs 25,000 price point. It comes with a Snapdragon 7-series Chipset under the hood and a Sony LYT-700C primary rear camera. At its price point, the handset is competing with the Nothing Phone (2a) in India that has already gained popularity in the country. Should you consider buying the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion over the Nothing Phone (2a)? Let’s find out.

Motorola Edge 50 Fusion: Price, Availability

The 8GB + 128GB model of the Edge 50 Fusion costs Rs 22,999 while the top-end 12GB + 256GB model is priced at Rs 24,999. It comes in Marshmallow Blue vegan leather finish, Hot Pink in vegan suede finish and Forest Blue in PMMA (acrylic glass) finish. The smartphone will go on sale from May 22, 2024, 12PM on Flipkart, Motorola.in and leading retail stores including Reliance Digital.

Motorola Edge 50 Fusion Vs Nothing Phone (2a)

Motorola Edge 50 Fusion gets a 6.67-inch 144Hz 10-bit pOLED curved screen display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Protection and a peak brightness of 1600 nits. On the other hand, the Phone (2a) has a 6.7-inch flat display with 120Hz refresh rate, FHD+ resolution, up to 1300 nits brightness, Gorilla Glass 5 protection, and HDR 10+ support as well.

Both the phones have equally well equipped panels. While the Edge 50 Fusion’s panel is slightly brighter and smoother with 144Hz refresh rats, Phone (2a)’s display has equal bezels around all the sides. The choice boils down to whether you prefer a flat panel or a curved one.

The Motorola smartphone has the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 under the hood while the Nothing Phone (2a) has the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro. Both of them are capable chipsets but the Dimensity 7200 is a better Processor if we compare on-paper performance on the basis of benchmarks. RAM and Storage remain ideal on both of them.

As for software support, both of them have close to stock Android skins and both of them offer 3 years of major OS upgrades. While Motorola’s Hello UI has slightly more customisation options, you get a glyph LED setup on the Phone (2a) which one can also deeply customise to their needs. Again, the choice will have to be made on which set of features suit your preferences.

Coming to cameras, the Phone (2a) has dual cameras including a 50MP primary camera and a 50MP ultra-wide angle sensor. On the front, it has a 32MP sensor for selfies and video calls. As for the Motorola phone, it has an OIS-assisted 50MP f/1.9 main sensor and a 13MP f/2.2 ultra-wide angle sensor. At the front, it gets a 32MP f/2.5 sensor with auto focus support. We won’t be able to comment on which one has better optics as we haven’t tested Motorola’s smartphone yet.

Both of them have a 5000mAh battery but Motorola’s device gets faster 68W charging while Nothing supports only 45W fast charging. That makes Motorola a better offering if you want your smartphone to charge quicker.

Phone (2a)’s 8GB + 128GB trim is priced at Rs 23,999, 8GB + 256GB is priced at Rs 25,999 and 12GB + 256GB is priced at Rs 27,999.

To sum up, both of them are capable devices and its closer to a draw between the two which doesn’t happen often. You may consider the Motorola phone if you want a curved display with higher refresh rate, more RAM & storage for cheaper, and faster charging but if you need the design of your smartphone to stand out or if you need slightly better performance, then Nothing Phone (2a) should be your pick.