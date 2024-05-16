iQOO Z9x 5G Launched In India: Rebranding Spree Continues

iQOO has announced the launch of the Z9x 5G in India as a budget contender in the smartphone space. The device is more of a rebrand than a unique offering. It has specs identical to that of the Vivo T3x 5G, but with a different design. Here’s what you should know about it.

iQOO Z9x 5G: Price, Availability

The iQOO Z9x 5G is priced at Rs 12,999 (Effective Price – Rs 11,999) for 4GB+128GB variant, Rs 14,499 (Effective Price – Rs 12,999) for 6GB+128GB trim and INR 15,999 (Effective Price – Rs 14,499) for 8GB+128GB model in India.

iQOO Z9x will be available on the iQOO e-store and Amazon.in in two color variants: Tornado Green and Storm Grey. Buyers can get an instant card discount or Rs 1,000 with SBI and ICICI Bank cards. The device will go on sale from May 21 at 12PM IST.

iQOO Z9x 5G: Specs

The iQOO Z9x 5G gets a 6.72-inch FHD+ LCD panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1000 nits peak brightness. It is powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC, coupled with up to 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage which is expandable up to 1TB.

It is backed by a dual rear camera system, including a 50MP f/1.8 main sensor and a 2MP f/2.4 depth sensor. On the front, it gets a 16MP f/2.45 selfie sensor. It packs a 6000mAh battery with 44W Fast charging support.

There is a side-facing fingerprint sensor for biometrics. The device runs on FunTouchOS 14 based on Android 14 and is set to receive 2 years of major OS upgrades with 3 years of security patches. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS, 5G, 3.5mm Audio Jack and a USB-C port for charging. The handset also packs stereo speakers and is IP64 rated for dust and water resistance.

We also have a list of potential competitors live, which includes the likes of Galaxy M15 5G, Moto G64 5G and the Poco X6 Neo, all of which offer some advantages over the iQOO Z9x 5G.