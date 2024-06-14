The HMD Ridge Pro specifications come from the same source as the previous leaks, per which it will sport a 6.64-inch FHD+ IPS LCD display with a full-HD+ resolution, a 120Hz Refresh Rate and 800 nits peak brightness. The HMD Ridge Pro will draw power from a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 4nm processor.

The device will get 6GB, and 8GB RAM options with 128GB and 256GB storage variants. It will sport triple rear cameras with a 50MP primary sensor, a 5MP ultra-wide angle sensor, and 2MP tertriary sensor along with a 50MP sensor on the front. It’ll be backed by a 5500mAh battery. Connectivity options available on the device will include 5G, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth v5.1 and NFC along with a USB-C port and a 3.5 mm audio jack.

Colour options for the handset will include Mocha, Snow, and Glacier Green. The handset will be IP54 rated and will have microSD card storage expansion support as well.