|Status
|Rumored
|Memory Variants
|6/128 GB, 8/256 GB
|Colour Options
|Mocha, Snow, Glacier Green
|Front Protection Glass
|Gorilla Glass 3
|Device Back
|Glass
|Screen Size (Inches)
|6.64
|Screen Type
|IPS LCD
|Screen Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Screen Aspect Ratio
|20:9
|Refresh Rate
|120 Hz
|Touch Sampling Rate
|Unknown
|Chipset
|Snapdragon 4 Gen 2
|Phone RAM
|6 GB, 8 GB
|Phone RAM Type
|Unknown
|Storage Capacity
|128 GB, 256 GB
|Storage Type
|Unknown
|Memory Card Slot
|Hybrid (SIM + Memory Card)
|OS & UI
|Android 14
|Rear Camera Module
|Triple
|Rear Camera Specs
|50MP f/1.8 primary sensor, LED flash + 5MP f/2.2 ultra-wide angle sensor + 2MP depth sensor
|Front Camera Module
|Single
|Front Camera Specs
|50MP
|Battery Capacity (mAh)
|5000
|Fast Charging
|Charging Speed
|20W
|Wireless Charging
|Reverse Charging
|Supported Networks
|5G
|SIM Slots
|Dual (Hybrid)
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|Wi-Fi
|Wi-Fi 5
|USB Port
|USB Type-C
|NFC Chip
|Supported GPS
|AGPS, GLONASS
|3.5 mm Audio Jack
|Set of Speakers
|Mono
|Face Unlock
|Fingerprint Reader
|Side Mounted
|IR Blaster
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Ambient Light, Proximity
|IP Rating
|IP54