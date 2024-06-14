  1. Home
The HMD Ridge Pro specifications come from the same source as the previous leaks, per which it will sport a 6.64-inch FHD+ IPS LCD display with a full-HD+ resolution, a 120Hz Refresh Rate and 800 nits peak brightness. The HMD Ridge Pro will draw power from a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 4nm processor.

The device will get 6GB, and 8GB RAM options with 128GB and 256GB storage variants. It will sport triple rear cameras with a 50MP primary sensor, a 5MP ultra-wide angle sensor, and 2MP tertriary sensor along with a 50MP sensor on the front. It’ll be backed by a 5500mAh battery. Connectivity options available on the device will include 5G, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth v5.1 and NFC along with a USB-C port and a 3.5 mm audio jack.

Colour options for the handset will include Mocha, Snow, and Glacier Green. The handset will be IP54 rated and will have microSD card storage expansion support as well.

HMD Ridge Pro Specs

HMD Ridge Pro Price and Other Info

Status Rumored
Memory Variants 6/128 GB, 8/256 GB
Colour Options Mocha, Snow, Glacier Green

HMD Ridge Pro Build & Design

Front Protection Glass Gorilla Glass 3
Device Back Glass

HMD Ridge Pro Phone Display

Screen Size (Inches) 6.64
Screen Type IPS LCD
Screen Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Screen Aspect Ratio 20:9
Refresh Rate 120 Hz
Touch Sampling Rate Unknown

HMD Ridge Pro Performance

Chipset Snapdragon 4 Gen 2
Phone RAM 6 GB, 8 GB
Phone RAM Type Unknown
Storage Capacity 128 GB, 256 GB
Storage Type Unknown
Memory Card Slot Hybrid (SIM + Memory Card)

HMD Ridge Pro Software

OS & UI Android 14

HMD Ridge Pro Cameras

Rear Camera Module Triple
Rear Camera Specs 50MP f/1.8 primary sensor, LED flash + 5MP f/2.2 ultra-wide angle sensor + 2MP depth sensor
Front Camera Module Single
Front Camera Specs 50MP

HMD Ridge Pro Battery & Charging

Battery Capacity (mAh) 5000
Fast Charging
Charging Speed 20W
Wireless Charging
Reverse Charging

HMD Ridge Pro Network & Connectivity

Supported Networks 5G
SIM Slots Dual (Hybrid)
Bluetooth v5.1
Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 5
USB Port USB Type-C
NFC Chip
Supported GPS AGPS, GLONASS

HMD Ridge Pro Extra Features

3.5 mm Audio Jack
Set of Speakers Mono
Face Unlock
Fingerprint Reader Side Mounted
IR Blaster
Sensors Accelerometer, Ambient Light, Proximity
IP Rating IP54

