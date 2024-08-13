HomeNewsGoogle India Announces Price Drop on Pixel 8 Series, Pixel 8a, Pixel...

Google India Announces Price Drop on Pixel 8 Series, Pixel 8a, Pixel 7a: Here Are The New Prices

Google India has announced price drop on its previous Pixel smartphones, such as the Pixel 8 series, Pixel 8a, and the 7a.

By Abhishek Malhotra
Google Pixel 8a review

Google has launched the Pixel 9 series in India and alongside, the brand has also announced a price drop on older Pixel models, including the Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 8a, and the Pixel 7a. The new offer price for the devices will go live in the coming weeks.

Price Drop on Older Google Pixel Models in India

The 128GB and 256GB model of the Pixel 8, which had an MRP of Rs 75,999 and Rs 82,999 will now be sold for Rs 71,999 and Rs 77,999, respectively. However, these are already selling for Rs 58,999 and Rs 68,999, respectively, on Flipkart which means that their respective prices might go down even lower as the MRP has now also reduced. Moreover, the Pixel 8 is now being made in India, which could further lower the price of the device.

Then, the Pixel 8 Pro MRP has seen a price drop of Rs 7,000, from Rs 1,06,999 to Rs 99,999 for the 128GB model and from Rs 1,13,999 to Rs 1,06,999 on the 256GB version. The 128GB and 256GB model of the Pixel 8a will sell for Rs 49,999 and Rs 56,999, down by Rs 3,000 for each variant.

Read More: Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold Launched in India: Competes Directly With The Galaxy Z Fold 6

Finally, the Pixel 7a 128GB MRP has gone down from Rs 43,999 to Rs 41,999. It is currently selling for as low as Rs 35,999 on Flipkart as of now, which means its price could go down to Rs 32,999.

Google says that the new prices for all these models will be live in the coming weeks. We’ll have to wait and see whether the current pricing on Flipkart would also go down or will it remain the same.

Google Pixel 8 Pro

Google Pixel 8 Pro
  • ChipsetGoogle Tensor G3
  • RAM (GB)12
  • Storage (GB)128
  • Display6.7-inch, 1334 x 2992 pixels
  • Front Camera10.5MP
  • Primary Camera50MP + 48MP + 48MP
  • Battery5050mAh
  • Operating SystemAndroid 14

Google Pixel 8a

Google Pixel 8a
  • ChipsetGoogle Tensor G3
  • RAM (GB)8
  • Storage (GB)128, 256
  • Display6.1-inch, 1080 x 2400 pixels
  • Front Camera13MP
  • Primary Camera64MP + 13MP
  • Battery4492mAh
  • Operating SystemAndroid 14

Google Pixel 8

Google Pixel 8
  • ChipsetGoogle Tensor G3
  • RAM (GB)8
  • Storage (GB)128, 256
  • Display6.2-inch, 1080 x 2400 pixels
  • Front Camera10.5MP
  • Primary Camera50MP + 12MP
  • Battery4575mAh
  • Operating SystemAndroid 14

Google Pixel 7a

Google Pixel 7a
  • ChipsetGoogle Tensor G2
  • RAM (GB)8
  • Storage (GB)128
  • Display6.1-inch, 1080 x 2400 pixels
  • Front Camera8MP
  • Primary Camera64MP + 13MP
  • Battery4385mAh
  • Operating SystemAndroid 13

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

RELATED STORIES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

Load more

Crypto News

Load more

© 2024 All Rights Reserved. The Mobile Indian.