Google is planning to manufacture Pixel 8a smartphones in India. Recently, the company began manufacturing Pixel 8 in India, marking a significant shift in its production strategy as it expands its presence in one of the world’s fastest-growing smartphone markets.

Nanda Ramachandran, Vice President of Mobile Business, Google said to The Mobile Indian, “We are already manufacturing Pixel 8 in India and will now start manufacturing Pixel 8a as well.”

When asked if the Pixel 9 series will be manufactured in India, he said that there is no specific timeline for when Pixel 9 manufacturing will start in India. As far as exports are concerned, Ramachandran said, “As of now, the Google Pixel phones manufactured in India are meant for domestic consumption only, and exports are not on the radar.”

This move comes as global tech companies increasingly consider India a viable alternative to China for manufacturing amidst ongoing geopolitical tensions and supply chain disruptions. By choosing India as a production base for the Pixel 8a, Google follows in the footsteps of other major smartphone makers, including Apple, which has also ramped up its manufacturing operations in the country.

The Pixel 8a is aimed at the competitive mid-range smartphone market. Although the details of the manufacturing partnership have not been revealed, production is expected to occur in one of India’s well-established electronics manufacturing hubs, such as Tamil Nadu or Karnataka.

Google’s decision is also expected to significantly boost India’s ambitions of becoming a global electronics manufacturing hub. The Indian government has been offering incentives to attract multinational companies to set up production facilities in the country, with schemes such as the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) program playing a pivotal role.

Industry analysts suggest that local manufacturing could also help Google better navigate India’s complex regulatory environment, including import tariffs and local sourcing requirements. Moreover, by producing the Pixel 8a in India, Google could potentially reduce costs and offer the device at a more competitive price point in the Indian market.

Google has also announced the opening of three Google-owned Walk-in Centers. One will be opening in Delhi, and another will be in Bengaluru tomorrow, with a third centre in Mumbai opening soon after. At these exclusive centres, Google device owners will receive the highest service levels for their products. The staff at these centres will assist with repairing devices, replacing them, or resolving queries, often completing the service on the same day.

These centres will offer service for a range of Google products available in India, including Pixel phones, Watch, Buds, and Fitbit and Nest devices. The service is available regardless of where the products were purchased or whether they are under warranty. Google has partnered with Flipkart’s F1 Info Solutions and Services Private Limited service arm to operate these exclusive service centers.

Google has announced the expansion of Pixel retail availability as well. Starting tomorrow, users will find Pixel products at Croma and Reliance Retail outlets nationwide.