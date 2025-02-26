Nothing Releases Circle to Search Support for Nothing Phone (1), CMF Phone (1)

Nothing has announced Circle to Search support for Nothing Phone (1) and the CMF Phone (1). Meanwhile, the new update for the Nothing Phone (1) also brings a set of improvements and a couple of new features as well, despite the fact that the device received its last major update earlier this year with Nothing OS 3.0.

Aside from releasing Circle to Search Support for Nothing Phone (1), the update also includes other improvements including:

New features

Circle to Search is available now. Initiate a search from any text, image or video on your screen: 3-button navigation: Long-press the Home button Gesture navigation: Long-press the Navigation bar. (Ensure your Navigation bar is not hidden) To enable the settings for Circle to Search, navigate to: Settings > Special features > Gestures > Navigation mode > Circle to Search

Added power-off Password verification to prevent immediate power-off if your phone is lost. Path: Search ‘Power off verify’ in Settings.

Added new wallpapers.

General improvements

Improved responding speed of Settings.

Optimised Quick Settings pull-down speed in landscape mode.

Enhanced WiFi, Bluetooth and system stability.

Updated to February security patch.

Meanwhile, Nothing sub-brand’s CMF Phone (1) also received support for Circle to Search. It’s great to see the brand adding support for some of the latest features even for its 3-year old device. The CMF Phone 1 also received the latest February security patch recently and both of them have been updated to Nothing OS 3.0 in the past couple of months, bumping their Android version to the latest one available, which is Android 15.

Meanwhile, Nothing is gearing up to launch the Phone (3a) series on March 4 at 3:30 PM IST. The series will consist of the Phone (3a) as well as the Phone (3a) Pro.