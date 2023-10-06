Top 5 countries selling Google Pixel 8 series at the cheapest price

Around three weeks ago, we did a story on how the iPhone 15 series was considerably cheaper in other countries than what it costed in India. The new Google Pixel 8 series seems to follow a similar pattern, where the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are looking at an overpriced offering in the country but are very well-priced outside India. So, if you want the latest Google Pixels at their cheapest price, check out these countries where they are retailing at a much lower price:
1Google Pixel 8 series price in Canada
Canada is one of those countries in the world where you’ll be able to get the Pixel 8 series the cheapest. The Pixel 8 Pro starts at $1,349 (approx Rs 81,700), approximately Rs 25,000 less than what the Pixel 8 Pro costs in India (Rs 1,06,999). The Google Pixel 8, on the other hand, starts at $949 (approx Rs 57,500) for the 128GB model and $1,029 (approx Rs 62,400) for the 256GB model. This is a difference of almost Rs 20,000 for each model compared to their price in India, which is Rs 75,999 and Rs 82,999, respectively.
2Google Pixel 8 series price in the United States
The United States is the second country selling the Google Pixel 8 series for the cheapest prices. The Pixel 8 prices are set at $699 and $759 for the 128GB and 256GB models, which convert to approximately Rs 58,000 and Rs 63,000. The 8 Pro starts at $999 which is approximately Rs 83,100. The difference is similar to what we see in the prices of the Pixel 8 series in Canada and India. Interestingly, the Pixel 8 Pro starts at the same price in the US as the price of the top model of Pixel 8 in India.
3Google Pixel 8 series price in Japan
In Japan, the Google Pixel 8 costs JPY 1,12,900 for the 128GB model, which is approximately Rs 63,000, while the 256GB sells for JPY 1,22,900, which converts to around Rs 68,000. The base model is Rs 13,000 cheaper in Japan, while the top model is Rs 15,000 cheaper. The Pixel 8 Pro 128GB model costs JPY 1,59,900, roughly Rs 89,400. That’s approximately a difference of Rs 17,000 for the same model sold for Rs 1,06,999 in India.
4Google Pixel 8 series price in Australia
In Australia, the Pixel 8 Pro starts at A$1,699, about Rs 90,000. It is about Rs 17,000 cheaper in Australia compared to India. The vanilla model comes in at A$1,199 and A$1,299 for the 128GB model and 256GB model, respectively. These translate to approximately Rs 63,500 and Rs 68,800. Again, that’s a difference of Rs 13,000 for the base model and Rs 15,000 for the price of the top model of Pixel 8 in India and Australia.
5Google Pixel 8 series price in Taiwan
Taiwan is also one of the last countries in this list where you can get the Pixel 8 series for the cheapest prices. The Pixel 8 Pro starts at $33,900, which is roughly Rs 87,800. That is a difference of Rs 20,000 when compared to the price of Pixel 8 Pro in India. As for the Pixel 8, you get it at $24,900 (128GB) and $26,900 (256GB). These convert to around Rs 64,400 and Rs 69,400. Compared to the India price, that’s Rs 12,000 less for the base model and Rs 14,000 less for the 256GB trim.
So these were the top 5 countries selling the Pixel 8 and the Pixel 8 Pro at their cheapest rates. These countries also get pre-order offers, such as getting the Pixel Watch 2 for free while pre-ordering Pixel 8 Pro and Pixel Buds Pro free with Pixel 8 pre-order in the United States. There’s no such offer in India, and that’s actually a bummer.