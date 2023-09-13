Top 5 countries selling Apple iPhone 15 series at the Cheapest Price

The latest Apple iPhone 15 series has just been announced, featuring the newest hardware from Apple. As usual, iPhones are known for their high prices compared to other flagship phones, and it appears that Apple has kept the same pricing strategy for the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus as they did for the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus.
However, if you’re interested in the Pro models and you live in India, you may be disappointed to know that prices have increased by Rs 6,000 for the iPhone 15 Pro and by Rs 10,000 for the iPhone 15 Pro Max when compared to the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max. If you’re looking to purchase an iPhone 15 series at the lowest possible price, we’re here to help you find the best options available.
1Cheapest iPhone 15 Series
It appears that the best choice is to purchase an iPhone 15 series model from a country outside of India. To assist you in making a decision on where to buy it from, we have compiled a list of the top 5 countries selling the iPhone 15 series at the cheapest price. Please keep in mind that we are only considering the launch prices of the smartphones in their respective regions.
The overall cost of going to that location and purchasing the smartphones would vary from person to person. Moreover, the import duties and taxes of that particular country will also be considered, so some research of your own would further be required.
If you have a friend, family member, or relative who is coming to India and can bring a device for you, it can save you the trouble of researching and buying one yourself. However, after reading this article, you will have a better idea of where to begin your search. It is important to purchase a model that is not carrier-locked, as only unlocked models will function properly outside of their specific region.
2iPhone 15 series: India Price
If you’re looking to purchase the iPhone 15 series in India, here’s how much it’ll cost you.
- iPhone 15 128GB – Rs 79,900
- iPhone 15 256GB – Rs 89,900
- iPhone 15 512GB – Rs 1,09,900
- iPhone 15 Plus 128GB – Rs 89,900
- iPhone 15 Plus 256GB – Rs 99,900
- iPhone 15 Plus 512GB – Rs 1,19,900
- iPhone 15 Pro 128GB– Rs 1,34,900
- iPhone 15 Pro 256GB– Rs 1,44,900
- iPhone 15 Pro 512GB – Rs 1,64,900
- iPhone 15 Pro 1TB – Rs 1,84,900
- iPhone 15 Pro Max 256GB– Rs 1,59,900
- iPhone 15 Pro Max 512GB – Rs 1,79,900
- iPhone 15 Pro Max 1TB – Rs 1,99,900
For comparison, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 starts at Rs 1,54,999 and can go up to Rs 1,84,999 for the 1TB model. The S23 Ultra is priced at Rs 1,24,999 and can be sold for a maximum of Rs 1,54,999 for the 1TB version. Whether to stick with Apple or switch to Samsung’s Android ecosystem is your choice. If you prefer Apple, here are the cheapest options for the iPhone 15 series.
3iPhone 15 series: United States Price compared to India
The iPhone 15 series is being sold at its cheapest rates in the US, and these are some of the lowest prices for the iPhone 15 lineup that you won’t find anywhere in the world. iPhone 15 Pro starts at $999 (approx Rs 82,800) while it maxes out at $1,499 (approx Rs 1,24,200). The iPhone 15 Pro Max comes in at $1,199 (approx Rs 99,300) for the base 256GB model and goes up to $1,599 (approx Rs 1,32,500) for the 1TB trim.
Compared to their Indian counterparts, the Apple iPhone 15 Pro sells for around Rs 52,000 cheaper in the US for the base model and by up to Rs 60,000 for the top-end 1TB model. As for the Pro Max, the difference in the base model is of approximately Rs 60,000, whereas the top-end variant is also cheaper in the US, again by a huge margin of Rs 67,000.
For a fun fact, you can get the 45mm GPS model of the latest Apple Watch Series 9 plus the 1TB model of the iPhone 15 Pro Max in the US and still have some amount left (approx Rs 31,900) in comparison to buying the top-end 1TB model of the device in India. Even for the 512GB models of the devices and the 256GB trim of the 15 Pro, the difference in price is between Rs 55,000 to Rs 65,000.
iPhone 15 and 15 Plus are also cheaper in the US, at $799 (approx Rs 66,200) for the iPhone 15 and $899 (approx Rs 74,500) for the 15 Plus as starting price tags. These prices are about Rs 15,000 cheaper than what you get the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus in India.
However, keep in mind that similar to the iPhone 14 series, the iPhone 15 lineup in the US supports only e-SIM and not physical SIM cards, unlike the models sold anywhere else outside the US. So, if you are planning on getting the US models of the iPhone 15 series, be ready to make the switch to e-SIM.
4iPhone 15 series: ( UAE) Dubai Price compared to India
In Dubai, the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus start at AED 3,399 and AED 3,799, respectively. These convert to approximately Rs 76,700 and Rs 85,700, respectively, suggesting that the price gap isn’t much and is only between Rs 4,000 and Rs 5,000, which is still acceptable. However, coming to the Pro models, the 15 Pro starts at AED 4,299 while the Pro Max starts at AED 5,099.
The price for the iPhone 15 Pro converts to approximately $1,170 or Rs 96,900; for the 15 Pro Max, it converts to $1,388 or Rs 1,15,000. These prices show a sizeable gap of approximately Rs 40,000 for the base model of 15 Pro and approximately Rs 45,000 for the 15 Pro Max compared to India’s price. It’s a similar story for all other models as well, with the gap ranging from Rs 40,000 to Rs 47,000.
5iPhone 15 series: Hong Kong Price compared to India
Hong Kong prices of the standard iPhone 15 models start from HKD 6,899 for the 15, which converts to Rs 73,000 and HKD 7,699 for the 15 Plus, which translates to about Rs 85,000. Once again, these prices have a gap of around Rs 4,000 – Rs 5,000, which isn’t a huge margin.
But, the story for the Pro model changes dramatically. The iPhone 15 Pro starts at HKD 8,599, approximately Rs 91,000 or $983, while the 15 Pro Max starts at HKD 10,199, converted to approximately Rs 1,08,000 or $1,303. These numbers show a huge margin of Rs 44,000 for the iPhone 15 Pro and Rs 51,900 for the 15 Pro Max when compared to price points in India.
For the top-end variants, the gap in price for the top-end iPhone 15 Pro trim is by Rs 49,300, while for the Pro Max, it is by a whopping Rs 55,800. The mid-end models share a similar story, with the price gap going up to Rs 54,000 for the 256GB and 512GB variants.
6iPhone 15 series: Japan’s Price Compared to India
Japan is also one of the countries selling the iPhone 15 lineup for some of the cheapest price tags. The base models of iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus retail for 1,24,800 YEN (approx Rs 70,200) and 1,39,800 YEN (approx Rs 78,600). While it’s a gap of Rs 10,000 for the iPhone 15, it’s a similar gap for the iPhone 15 Plus at Rs 11,300.
The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are where things take a turn for even worse for Indian buyers. The 15 Pro in Japan begins at 1,59,800 YEN (approx Rs 89,900) while Pro Max starts at 1,89,800 YEN (approx Rs 1,06,000). The 15 Pro in Japan has the same price tag as the starting price of the iPhone 15 Plus in India.
As for US conversion, the 15 Pro starting price converts to $1,084 while 15 Pro Max base price converts to $1,288. The top model of 15 Pro comes at 2,34,800 YEN (approx Rs 1,32,100), while the 15 Pro Max top-end model costs 2,49,800 YEN (approx Rs 1,40,600). This price difference is Rs 52,000 for the Pro model and Rs 59,300 for the 15 Pro Max. The difference in all models is anywhere between Rs 50,000 and Rs 60,000.
7iPhone 15 series: Canada Price compared to India
Canada is the last nation in our list that can buy you the iPhone 15 series at their cheapest rates. The 15 and 15 Plus in Canada begin at $1,129 (approx Rs 69,000) and $1,279 (approx Rs 78,200), respectively. The difference here is of Rs 11,000 to Rs 12,000 for both models when comparing their price to India’s models.
As for the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max in Canada, the former begins at $1,449 (approx Rs 88,600) while the latter begins at $1,749 (approx Rs 1,06,900). Their top-end models retail for $2,349 (approx Rs 1,43,600) for the 15 Pro Max and $2,199 (approx Rs 1,34,500) for the 15 Pro. Once again, the difference in all the models ranges from Rs 46,000 and goes up to Rs 56,000.
So these were the countries where the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max sell the cheapest. As we mentioned, you’ll have to keep in mind the tax rules, import fees and other variables when buying from a region outside India. However, we can say that whatever the price may be, it should be cheaper compared to how much the lineup is offered in India.