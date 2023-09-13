Top 5 countries selling Apple iPhone 15 series at the Cheapest Price

The iPhone 15 series is being sold at its cheapest rates in the US, and these are some of the lowest prices for the iPhone 15 lineup that you won’t find anywhere in the world. iPhone 15 Pro starts at $999 (approx Rs 82,800) while it maxes out at $1,499 (approx Rs 1,24,200). The iPhone 15 Pro Max comes in at $1,199 (approx Rs 99,300) for the base 256GB model and goes up to $1,599 (approx Rs 1,32,500) for the 1TB trim.

Compared to their Indian counterparts, the Apple iPhone 15 Pro sells for around Rs 52,000 cheaper in the US for the base model and by up to Rs 60,000 for the top-end 1TB model. As for the Pro Max, the difference in the base model is of approximately Rs 60,000, whereas the top-end variant is also cheaper in the US, again by a huge margin of Rs 67,000.

For a fun fact, you can get the 45mm GPS model of the latest Apple Watch Series 9 plus the 1TB model of the iPhone 15 Pro Max in the US and still have some amount left (approx Rs 31,900) in comparison to buying the top-end 1TB model of the device in India. Even for the 512GB models of the devices and the 256GB trim of the 15 Pro, the difference in price is between Rs 55,000 to Rs 65,000.

iPhone 15 and 15 Plus are also cheaper in the US, at $799 (approx Rs 66,200) for the iPhone 15 and $899 (approx Rs 74,500) for the 15 Plus as starting price tags. These prices are about Rs 15,000 cheaper than what you get the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus in India.

However, keep in mind that similar to the iPhone 14 series, the iPhone 15 lineup in the US supports only e-SIM and not physical SIM cards, unlike the models sold anywhere else outside the US. So, if you are planning on getting the US models of the iPhone 15 series, be ready to make the switch to e-SIM.