Smartphones Launching in February 2025: Oppo Find N5, iQOO Neo 10R, and More

Oppo has been teasing its Find N5 for a month now and it is also touted to be the slimmest foldable in the world. The same device may launch globally as OnePlus Open 2 and some of the details of the device have also been confirmed. The device could be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite 7-core version which is specifically tailored for foldables. It could have up to IPX9 rating, 50W wireless charging, 80W wired charging, triple cameras including a periscope lens, and a side fingerprint sensor.

Oppo Find N5 / OnePlus Open 2: Launch Date (Expected)

The Find N5 and OnePlus Open 2 are expected to launch in February 2025 but there’s no confirmation as of now.

Oppo Find N5 / OnePlus Open 2: Price (Expected)

We expect the price of the Open 2 could go up to Rs 1,80,000. However, keep in mind this is purely a speculation based on OnePlus’ past pricing trends in the country.