Smartphones Launching in February 2025: Oppo Find N5, iQOO Neo 10R, and More

As January wraps with some huge launches taking place, such as the Galaxy S25 series, February is looking promising as well with some major launches planned. Here’s a list of smartphones launching in February 2025, consisting of devices that have been confirmed to launch or are expected to debut next month.
1Oppo Find N5 / OnePlus Open 2 (India, Global Launch)
Oppo has been teasing its Find N5 for a month now and it is also touted to be the slimmest foldable in the world. The same device may launch globally as OnePlus Open 2 and some of the details of the device have also been confirmed. The device could be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite 7-core version which is specifically tailored for foldables. It could have up to IPX9 rating, 50W wireless charging, 80W wired charging, triple cameras including a periscope lens, and a side fingerprint sensor.
Oppo Find N5 / OnePlus Open 2: Launch Date (Expected)
The Find N5 and OnePlus Open 2 are expected to launch in February 2025 but there’s no confirmation as of now.
Oppo Find N5 / OnePlus Open 2: Price (Expected)
We expect the price of the Open 2 could go up to Rs 1,80,000. However, keep in mind this is purely a speculation based on OnePlus’ past pricing trends in the country.
2iQOO Neo 10R (India Launch)
The iQOO Neo 10R has already been confirmed to be one of the smartphones launching in February 2025. It is expected to sport a 6.78-inch (2800 x 1260 pixels) 1.5K AMOLED 20:9 display with a 144Hz refresh rate, 4500 nits peak brightness, 3840Hz PWM dimming, HDR, and P3 colour gamut support. The device packs the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC and runs on Android 15-based FunTouch OS 15. The smartphone also houses up to 16GB LPPDR5x RAM and 512GB UFS 4.0 storage
For optics, the handset features a dual rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel f/1.8 Sony LYT-600 sensor with OIS and an 8-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide angle lens. For selfies, the handset houses a 16-megapixel f/2.5 selfie camera.
Connectivity options include 5G dual SIM, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.4, Dual-Band GNSS, IR blaster and NFC. It has dual stereo speakers and is IP64 rated as well. The handset also features an in-screen fingerprint sensor. For battery, the smartphone packs a 6400mAh silicon-carbon battery along with support for 80W fast wired charging.
iQOO Neo 10R: Launch Date (Expected)
The Neo 10R is already being teased by iQOO India and its India should take place sometime in February.
iQOO Neo 10R: Price (Expected)
The device may get a sub-Rs 40,000 price tag based on how iQOO has priced its previous Neo series devices.
3Vivo V50 (India Launch)
Vivo V50 could also be one of the smartphones launching in February 2025 in India. While not a lot of details are known at the moment, the device could potentially use the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 Processor and will be made available in three colour options including Blue, Rose Red, and Grey.
Notable, this would be the third time Vivo will use the 7 Gen 3 in the base model of its V series. The same Chipset was also used in the Vivo V30 and the Vivo V40.
Vivo V50: Launch Date (Expected)
The Vivo V50 could debut in February 2025 in India but an exact launch date is unknown at the moment.
Vivo V50: Price (Expected)
The Vivo V40 was launched with a starting price tag of Rs 34,999 in India. We expect Vivo to debut the V50 at around the same price tag.
4Asus Zenfone 12 Ultra (Global Launch)
One could expect the Asus Zenfone 12 Ultra to sport identical specifications as the ROG Phone 9 Pro. That’s because the Zenfone 11 Ultra from last year packed the same specs as the ROG Phone 8 Pro. With Zenfone 11 Ultra, Asus gave up on the idea of a compact form factor flagship and with Zenfone 12 Ultra, it should follow the same ideology.
The specs of ROG Phone 9 Pro include a 6.78-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full-HD+ 1-120Hz LTPO Samsung E6 AMOLED panel with 10-bit HDR, 20:9 aspect ratio, up to 2500 nits brightness, 107.37% DCI-P3 / 145.65% sRGB / 103.16% NTSC, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. It will further support up to 165Hz Refresh Rate upscaling in system setting or 185Hz in Game Genie mode.
It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Chipset under the hood, paired with up to 16GB LPDDR5x RAM and up to 1TB UFS 4.0 storage. It runs on ROG UI based on Android 15. The processor, RAM, and software for the Asus Zenfone 12 Ultra are confirmed to be the same as ROG Phone 9 Pro, thanks to a Geekbench listing of the upcoming Zenfone device.
As for optics, the ROG Phone 9 Pro gets a 50MP rear camera with 1/1.56″ Sony LYTIA 700 sensor, f/1.9 aperture, 6-axis Gimbal stabilisation, paired with a 13MP f/2.2 ultra-wide camera, and a 32MP f/2.4 3x telephoto sensor with OIS. At the front, there’s a 32MP camera sensor for selfies.
The device packs a 5800mAh battery with 65W fast charging, 15W wireless charging along with reverse charging support. Connectivity options include 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 7 802.11 be, Bluetooth v5.4, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, Galileo(E1+E5a), QZSS(L1+L5), NavIC(L5), 3.5mm Headphone jack, USB Type-C and NFC. For security, there’s an in-display optical fingerprint sensor.
Additionally, the phone packs a 5-magnet stereo speaker setup with Qualcomm aptXadaptive audio, Dirac Virtuo for spatial sound. The device is also IP68 rated.
Asus Zenfone 12 Ultra: Launch Date (Confirmed)
The Zenfone 12 Ultra is confirmed to launch on February 6 at 14:30 (12:00 PM IST).
Asus Zenfone 12 Ultra: Price (Expected)
There have been no leaks regarding the price of the Zenfone 12 Ultra as of now.
5Xiaomi 15 Series (India Launch)
The Xiaomi 15 series debuted last year in October in China. Out of the Xiaomi 15 and the 15 Pro, the latter is the one with better hardware. The Xiaomi 15 Pro sports a 6.7-inch display with a WQHD+ resolution, achieving a Pixel density of 522ppi. It utilises C8 light-emitting material co-developed by Xiaomi and CSOT, reaching a peak brightness of 3200 nits and supporting Dolby Vision HDR format.
Furthermore, this display employs LTPO technology, enabling a variable Refresh Rate from 1-120 Hz, alongside DC dimming and 1920Hz PWM dimming. It also has DC Dimming and Xiaomi Ceramic Glass 2.0 protection.
The Xiaomi 15 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC. The device gets up to 16GB LPDDR5x RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage.
The Xiaomi 15 Pro has a triple rear camera system, including a Leica Summilux 50MP Light Fusion 900 f/1.44 primary sensor with OIS, a 50MP Samsung JN1 f/2.2 ultra-wide angle lens with a 115-degree FoV, and a 50MP Sony IMX858 OIS-enabled telephoto unit with an f/2.5 Aperture and 10x lossless zoom. There’s a 32MP f/2.0 selfie snapper on the front.
The Xiaomi 15 Pro is equipped with Dolby Atmos dual stereo speakers and a 4-mic array capturing sound in 360 degrees while recording a video. As for the battery, the Xiaomi 15 Pro packs a 6100mAh battery with 120W fast wired charging, 50W wireless charging with magnetic charging support, and 10W reverse wireless charging support as well.
The handset further has a customised high-vibration X-axis linear motor, USB-C 3.2 Gen1 port, NFC, Bluetooth v5.4, 5G, Wi-Fi 7, an IR blaster, and Xiaomi’s latest HyperOS 2.0 based on Android 15. It is also IP68 rated.
Xiaomi 15 Series: Launch Date (Expected)
There’s no word on the Xiaomi 15 series launch date in India. However, one can expect the devices to debut in February.
Xiaomi 15 Series: Price (Expected)
The Xiaomi 15 Pro is priced at CNY 5,299 (approx Rs 62,410) for the base model. In India, it could debut at about Rs 74,999.
Some other devices expected to launch next month but the details about them are scarce, include:
- Realme narzo 80 series
- Realme P3 series
- Galaxy A06 and F06
- Galaxy F16 and M16