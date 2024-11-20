Asus ROG Phone 9 Series Debuts with Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, 5800mAh Battery

Asus has announced the launch of its next generation of gaming smartphones, the Asus ROG Phone 9 series, consisting of the ROG Phone 9 and the Phone 9 Pro. Aside from the difference in the number of LEDs on the back, a camera sensor, and RAM, there’s no other difference between the two devices in terms of specifications. Here’s everything to know about the device.

Asus ROG Phone 9 Series: Price

The ASUS ROG Phone 9 comes in Storm White and Phantom Black colours. The 12GB + 256GB model is priced at USD 999.99 (approx Rs 84,432), while the 12GB + 512 GB model costs €1,149 (approx Rs 1,02,800).

The ASUS ROG Phone 9 Pro comes in a single Phantom Black shade and a sole 16GB + 512GB model that is priced at USD 1199.99 (approx Rs 1,01,320).

The ASUS ROG Phone 9 Pro Edition which has 24GB RAM and 1TB storage and comes with the AeroActive Cooler X Pro, is priced at USD 1499.99 (approx Rs 1,26,650). The devices are available to order starting today in several countries in the US and Europe. India launch details are yet to be shared by the brand.

Asus ROG Phone 9 Series: Specifications

Asus ROG Phone 9 series sports a 6.78-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full-HD+ 1-120Hz LTPO Samsung E6 AMOLED panel with 10-bit HDR, 20:9 aspect ratio, up to 2500 nits brightness, 107.37% DCI-P3 / 145.65% sRGB / 103.16% NTSC, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. It will further support up to 165Hz Refresh Rate upscaling in system setting and up to 185Hz in Game Genie mode.

It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Chipset under the hood, paired with up to 16GB LPDDR5x RAM and up to 512GB UFS 4.0 storage on ROG Phone 9 and up to 24GB RAM and 1TB storage on the Pro model. It runs on ROG UI based on Android 15.

As for optics, the handset gets a 50MP rear camera with 1/1.56″ Sony LYTIA 700 sensor, f/1.9 aperture, 6-axis Gimbal stabilisation, paired with a 13MP f/2.2 ultra-wide camera and a 5MP f/2.4 macro sensor. The Pro model replaces the macro sensor with a 32MP 3x telephoto sensor with OIS. At the front, there’s a 32MP camera sensor for selfies.

The device packs a 5800mAh battery with 65W fast charging, 15W wireless charging along with reverse charging support also. Connectivity options include 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 7 802.11 be, Bluetooth v5.4, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, Galileo(E1+E5a), QZSS(L1+L5), NavIC(L5), 3.5mm Headphone jack, USB Type-C and NFC. For security, there’s an in-display optical fingerprint sensor.

Additionally, the phone packs a 5-magnet stereo speaker setup with Qualcomm aptX adaptive audio, Dirac Virtuo for spatial sound. The devices are also IP68 rated. The ROG Phone 9 packs the AniMe Vision auxiliary display that features 85 programmable mini-LEDs while the Phone 9 Pro features 648 programmable mini-LEDs.

Further, there’s are Air Triggers present on the right spine of the devices and a 57% larger graphite sheet compared to the predecessor. Moreover, the AeroActive Cooler X Pro accessory features a built-in subwoofer and introduces two hardware shoulder buttons compatible with AirTriggers. It boasts fan blades that are 12.5% larger and includes an enhanced thermal compound, delivering up to 29% improved cooling performance.

