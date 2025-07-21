Oppo K13 Turbo 5G, Oppo K13 Turbo Pro 5G Launched: Details to Know

Oppo K13 Turbo 5G and the Oppo K13 Turbo Pro 5G have been launched in China as gaming-centric smartphones. The two devices have a Micro centrifugal fan system at the back along with a 7,000mm² oversized VC liquid cooling system for better heat dissipation. Here’s everything to know about the two devices.

Oppo K13 Turbo Pro 5G, K13 Turbo 5G: Price

The K13 Turbo Pro 5G starts at CNY 1,999 (approx Rs 24,000) for the 12GB + 256GB model while the Turbo 5G starts at CNY 1,799 (approx Rs 21,600) for the 12GB + 256GB trim. The K13 Turbo 5G comes in Black, White and Purple colours while the K13 Turbo Pro comes in Silver, Purple and Black colours. Leaks suggest that the K13 Turbo Pro 5G may also launch in India in the near future.

Oppo K13 Turbo Pro 5G, K13 Turbo 5G: Specs

The Oppo K13 Turbo Pro 5G and the K13 Turbo 5G get a 6.80-inch AMOLED flat display with an FHD+ Resolution of 2800 x 1280 pixels, 1600 nits peak brightness, HDR10+ support, 453 ppi, 240Hz touch sampling rate, and a 120Hz refresh rate. The two phones sport a 16-megapixel f/2.4 front-facing camera.

The K13 Turbo Pro 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chip while the K13 Turbo 5G has the MediaTek Dimensity 8450 chipset under the hood, coupled with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage in the K13 Turbo and UFS 4.0 storage in the Pro model. The devices have a 7000mAh battery with 80W Fast wired charging support.

They have a dual camera system on the back including a 50-megapixel f/1.8 main camera (with OIS in Pro model only), and a 2MP f/2.4 Monochrome sensor. As for other additional features, there is an in-display optical fingerprint sensor and stereo speakers.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 7 in K13 Turbo Pro and Wi-Fi 6 in K13 Turbo, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, GPS, IR Blaster, and a USB-C port for charging. They run on ColorOS 15 based on Android 15 and are also IPX6 + IPX8 + IPX9 rated for water resistance.