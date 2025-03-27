Smartphones Launching in April 2025: Galaxy S25 Edge, OnePlus 13T Mini, and More

Samsung is expected to be one of the brands launching smartphones in April 2025, and the device has officially been confirmed to be called the Galaxy S25 Edge. The device’s specs have already been leaked, suggesting it will sport a 6.7-inch SuperAMOLED display with 2400 x 1080 pixels Resolution and will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset.

Galaxy S25 Edge will support 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage. The camera setup on the back includes a 200-megapixel primary sensor with OIS and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle sensor.

It could be backed up by a 3900mAh battery which could support 25W fast wired charging along with wireless charging support. The device will run on Android 15-based One UI 7 and will support up to 7 years of OS updates as per Samsung’s latest software update policy for its flagships.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge colour options will include Titanium Jet Black, Titanium Icy Blue, and Titanium Silver.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: Launch Date (Expected)

The Galaxy S25 Edge is expected to debut globally and in India on April 7.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: Price (Expected)

The device may get a Rs 1,00,000 price tag when it launches in India, based on how Samsung has priced its previous flagship series devices.