Smartphones Launching in April 2025: Galaxy S25 Edge, OnePlus 13T Mini, and More

As March 2025 concludes with significant launches like the Xiaomi 15 Ultra, April also appears promising with several major releases on the horizon. Here is a list of smartphones launching in April 2025, including both confirmed and anticipated debuts.
1Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge (Global, India Launch)
Samsung is expected to be one of the brands launching smartphones in April 2025, and the device has officially been confirmed to be called the Galaxy S25 Edge. The device’s specs have already been leaked, suggesting it will sport a 6.7-inch SuperAMOLED display with 2400 x 1080 pixels Resolution and will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset.
Galaxy S25 Edge will support 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage. The camera setup on the back includes a 200-megapixel primary sensor with OIS and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle sensor.
It could be backed up by a 3900mAh battery which could support 25W fast wired charging along with wireless charging support. The device will run on Android 15-based One UI 7 and will support up to 7 years of OS updates as per Samsung’s latest software update policy for its flagships.
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge colour options will include Titanium Jet Black, Titanium Icy Blue, and Titanium Silver.
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: Launch Date (Expected)
The Galaxy S25 Edge is expected to debut globally and in India on April 7.
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: Price (Expected)
The device may get a Rs 1,00,000 price tag when it launches in India, based on how Samsung has priced its previous flagship series devices.
2iQOO Z10 (India Launch)
iQOO Z10 will be one of the affordable smartphones launching in April 2025 in India. According to reports online, the iQOO Z10 will sport a 120Hz AMOLED panel and will pack the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 Chipset under the hood. The device will get UFS 3.1 storage and we expect iQOO to equip the device with LPDDR4x RAM. With a 7300mAh battery, the device may support 80W or 90W of charging speeds. At the back, one can notice the device will sport at least a dual camera setup with support for OIS.
The primary lens could use a 50MP Sony LYT-600 sensor. The device will run on FunTouch OS 15 out of the box and will also be equipped with an in-display fingerprint sensor. The poster iQOO has teased shows the device in a white hue with a swirly pattern.
iQOO Z10: Launch Date (Confirmed)
The iQOO Z10 is confirmed to debut in India April 11.
iQOO Z10: Price (Expected)
The device may carry a price tag around Rs 20,000 as per leaks online.
3Vivo X200 Ultra (China Launch)
Vivo X200 Ultra is one of the most powerful flagship smartphones launching in April 2025. Leaks suggest that the X200 Ultra will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC and will be backed by a 6,000mAh battery with 90W wired Fast charging support. It will likely sport a 6.82-inch 2K LTPO BOE micro-quad-curved display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is expected to feature a single-point ultrasonic fingerprint sensor for biometrics. The handset may also sport IP68 and IP69 dust and Water-resistant ratings.
The device is expected to have a triple rear camera setup, including a 200-megapixel Samsung HP9 sensor with an 85mm periscope telephoto lens alongside a couple of 50-megapixel 1/1.28-inch Sony LYT-818 Sensors paired with a 14mm ultra-wide angle sensor and a 35mm lens. The handset could get a 50-megapixel selfie shooter.
Vivo X200 Ultra: Launch Date (Expected)
While the company has confirmed the launch of the device to take place in April, an exact launch date remains unconfirmed. India arrival of the handset is also tipped but again, a concrete date hasn’t been revealed.
Vivo X200 Ultra: Price (Expected)
The X200 Pro started at Rs 94,999 while the X Fold 3 Pro was for Rs 1,59,999. The X200 Ultra could be priced between the X200 Pro and X Fold 3 Pro in India.
4Vivo T4 5G (India Launch)
The Vivo T4 5G is expected to be one of the budget smartphones launching in April 2025 in India. This could be a rebranded iQOO Z10 according to leaks, which means the specifications of the handset will remain identical to iQOO’s device.
Vivo T4 5G: Launch Date (Expected)
The T4 5G will launch April in India but an exact date hasn’t been specified by the brand. It will be available for purchase through Flipkart.
Vivo T4 5G: Price (Expected)
Same as the iQOO Z10, the Vivo T4 5G will be priced between Rs 20,000 and Rs 25,000. It is said to come in 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 256GB variants.
5Motorola Edge 60 Fusion (India Launch)
The Motorola Edge 60 Fusion will also be one of the smartphones launching in April 2025. The brand has also confirmed the key specs of the device, including a 6.7″ quad-curved pOLED Display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 4500 nits peak brightness, 10-bit colours, HDR 10+ support, a 395 ppi, and 2712×1220 pixels resolution. The device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of storage that will be expandable up to 1TB.
There is a dual rear camera setup, including an OIS-assisted 50MP Sony LYT-700C f/1.88 primary sensor and a 13MP f/2.2 ultra-wide angle sensor. At the front, it gets a 32MP f/2.2 sensor with auto-focus support. The device will pack a 5500mAh battery with support for 68W wired charging.
It also has Dolby Atmos-tuned stereo speakers. The handset is IP68 + IP69 and has the MIL-STD-810H certification. The handset runs on Android 15-based Hello UI. It will receive upgrades until Android 18, which accounts for three years of OS upgrades, along with 4 years of security patches. Connectivity options on the handset should include Bluetooth v5.2, Wi-Fi 5, Dual-SIM 5G, GPS, NFC, and a USB-C port for charging.
Motorola Edge 60 Fusion: Launch Date (Confirmed)
The Edge 60 Fusion will launch in India on April 2.
Motorola Edge 60 Fusion: Price (Expected)
The device has been confirmed to carry a sub-Rs 20,000 price tag which will make it compete with devices like the Nothing Phone (3a).
6OnePlus 13T Mini (China Launch)
OnePlus is expected to debut a mini smartphone in April, which could be dubbed OnePlus 13T Mini. The device is expected to sport a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. It is likely to get a dual rear camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor. The device could get a 6.3-inch 1.5K AMOLED Display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It may pack a 6200mAh battery with support for 80W fast wired charging.
OnePlus 13T Mini: Launch Date (Expected)
While OnePlus hasn’t confirmed the device or the launch date, the device could debut towards the end of April in China.
OnePlus 13T Mini: Price (Expected)
There’s no word on the pricing details of the device as of now. The device could be priced lower than the OnePlus 13, though.
7Realme Narzo 80 Pro 5G (India Launch)
Realme Narzo 80 Pro 5G will be one of the smartphones launching in April 2025 that will be competing with iQOO’s Z10. The device will carry the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset and could be made available in three variants including 8GB/128GB, 8GB/256GB, and 12GB/256GB.
Realme Narzo 80 Pro 5G: Launch Date (Confirmed)
The Realme device will launch in India in April with an exact date unspecified as of now.
Realme Narzo 80 Pro 5G: Price (Expected)
The device has been confirmed to launch in the sub-Rs 20,000 price range but the exact tag will be unveiled during the launch.