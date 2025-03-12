Vivo X200 Pro Mini, Vivo X200 Ultra India Launch Tipped

Vivo X200 Pro Mini debuted in China in October but the company didn’t launch the device in India alongside the regular X200 and X200 Pro in December last year. A new report suggests that Vivo X200 Pro Mini and Vivo X200 Ultra India launch might finally take place soon.

According to a BW Businessworld report, Vivo executives, during the recently concluded Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, Spain, informed partners that the X200 Pro had completely sold out in India, leading to a request for additional units from its manufacturing facilities. Strong demand for the Vivo X200 Pro in the country could be the driving force behind the launch of the Vivo X200 Ultra India launch, “which Vivo India executives are lobbying for to their headquarters.”

The report further mentioned the expected price segment for the two devices. The X200 Pro started at Rs 94,999 while the X Fold 3 Pro was for Rs 1,59,999. The X200 Ultra could be priced between the X200 Pro and X Fold 3 Pro, while the X200 Pro mini could be priced between the X200 (Rs 71,999) and X200 Pro models.

The yet-to-be-announced X200 Ultra is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. It will reportedly upgrade to a 1/1.28-inch Sony LYT 818 sensor for the ultrawide camera and may use the same sensor, cropped to 1.5x, for the main camera. The 200-megapixel Samsung HP9 sensor could be used for the telephoto camera.

Vivo X200 Pro Mini: Specs

The Vivo X200 Pro mini features a 6.31-inch 8T LTPO AMOLED Display with quad-curved edges and a centre-aligned punch-hole cutout. The display on the X200 Pro mini has a 1.5K pixels resolution, 460 ppi, HDR 10+, a dynamic 120Hz Refresh Rate and 4500 nits peak brightness. The device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC paired with UFS 4.0 storage and LPDDR5x RAM.

The Vivo X200 Pro mini has a triple-rear camera setup that includes an OIS-assisted 50MP f/1.57 Sony LYT-818 primary camera, a 50MP f/2.0 Samsung JN1 ultra-wide angle unit with a 108-degree FOV, and a 50MP periscope telephoto sensor with an f/2.67 aperture, PDAF, OIS, and 3x optical zoom. It offers a 32MP f/2.0 selfie shooter at the front. The cameras support Zeiss optics.

The Vivo X200 Pro mini is equipped with a 5700mAh battery unit, 90W fast wired charging support, and 30W wireless charging. It also features an IP69 rating, making it water—anddust-resistant.

Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth v5.4, GPS/ A-GPS, Infrared (IR) blaster, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. It also has a single speaker and an X-axis haptic motor along with an in-display optical fingerprint sensor.