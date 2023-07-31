Latest smartwatches launched in India

Smartwatch launches have risen considerably in India since past few years and they continue to rise consistently. A bunch of smartwatches have launched in India in recent past and here we have listed them so you can decide which one’s the right one for you. Take a look.
1Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Series
Samsung also announced its Watch 6 series of smartwatches in India at the following prices:
Galaxy Watch 6:
- 40mm Bluetooth: Rs 29,999
- 40mm LTE: Rs 33,999
- 44mm Bluetooth: Rs 32,999
- 44mm LTE: Rs 36,999
Galaxy Watch 6 Classic:
- 43mm Bluetooth: Rs 36,999
- 43mm LTE: Rs 40,999
- 47mm Bluetooth: Rs 39,999
- 47mm LTE: Rs 43,999
It’s feature set includes:
- Sapphire Crystal Glass
- Super AMOLED display
- Rotating Bezel (Classic Model only)
- Exynos W930 dual-core SoC
- Bluetooth calling, Bluetooth v5.3, GPS, LTE (optional)
- 2GB RAM, 16GB Storage
- 5ATM/IP68 rated
- One UI 5 Watch based on Wear OS 4
- Up to 40 hours of battery life
2Pebble Cosmos Hues
The Pebble Cosmos Hues is one of the smartwatches launched in India recently. It is priced at Rs 1,999 and will be available exclusively on Pebble’s own website and Amazon. Here are its features:
- 1.96-inch infinite display, 550 nits brightness
- Metal body, rotating crown
- Bluetooth calling, keypad, and calls logs support
- AI voice assistance
- Up to 7 days of battery backup
- Productivity suite including smart calculator
- Supports multiple sports modes and trackers for Heart Rate, SpO2 and sleep patterns
- Available in Black, Red, Blue and White
3Pebble Revolve
Pebble Revolve has been launched at a price of Rs 3,499 and is available for purchase via the brand’s official website. It’s features include:
- Circular design, rotating crown
- Soft silicone, classic metal, and premium leather bands available
- 1.39-inch HD display, Always-on display support
- Bluetooth calling
- AI voice assistant support
- SpO2 monitoring, heart rate tracking, and sleep monitoring
- Multiple sports modes
- IP67 rated
- Up to 7-day battery life
- Music control, camera control, alarm, zen mode, a display timer, and notifications for calls, SMS, email, WhatsApp and more
4Hammer Active 2.0
Hammer Active 2.0 costs Rs 2,799 and is available on Hammer’s own website, Amazon, Myntra, Flipkart, Reliance Digital, Nykaa, TataCliq, and CRED.
- 1.95″ IPS display, 600 nits’ brightness
- Bluetooth calling, support to save up to 50 contacts
- Metal body, Detachable straps
- IP67 water resistance
- In-app GPS, weather updates, stopwatch, calculator, calendar, pedometer, camera control, and music control
- Support for sleep monitoring, sedentary reminders, heart rate tracking, blood pressure, SpO2, temperature, and women’s health tracking
- 55+ sports modes
- Voice assistant and additional features like AOD, SOS, password protection, and more
- Available in Blue and Black
5Hammer Cyclone
The Hammer Cyclone is priced at Rs 1,999 while availability options remain same as Active 2.0. It’s features include:
- 1.39″ round display, 600 nits’ brightness
- Bluetooth calling
- Metal body, Detachable straps
- IP67 water resistance
- In-app GPS, weather updates, stopwatch, calculator, calendar, pedometer, camera control, and music control
- Support for sleep monitoring, sedentary reminders, heart rate tracking, blood pressure, SpO2, temperature, and women’s health tracking
- 100+ sports modes
- Voice assistant and additional features like AOD, SOS, password protection, adjustable vibration intensity and more
- Available in Blue, Black, Linka and Grey
6BeatXP Flux
BeatXP Flux costs Rs 1,799 and can be purchased on Amazon and the company’s website. It’s highlighting features include:
- 1.45″ round full-touch HD LCD display, 500 nits brightness, 60Hz refresh rate, 415 x 415 pixels
- Bluetooth v5.3, Bluetooth calling
- IP67 rated
- Up to 7-day battery backup
- Available in Vibrant Black, Silver colours
7BeatXP Vega Neo
BeatXP Vega Neo is available at a special launch price of Rs 1,999. It can also be purchased on Amazon and the company’s website. It’s features include:
- 1.43″ round full-touch HD AMOLED display, 500 nits brightness, 60Hz refresh rate, 466 x 466 pixels
- Bluetooth v5.3, Bluetooth calling
- IP68 rated
- Up to 7-day battery backup
- Available in Vibrant Black, Silver colours
Noise ColorFit Spark
Noise ColorFit Spark has launched for Rs 1,999 and is available for purchase via the company’s website and Amazon. It’s features include:
- 2.0” TFT display, 150 watch faces
- Noise Try Sync technology, Bluetooth v5.3
- Noise health suite including: 24×7 heart rate monitoring, SpO2 measurement, sleep tracking, stress management, and a dedicated female cycle tracker
- 100+ sports modes
- 7-day battery life, 2-day battery life with Bluetooth calling