Latest TWS launched under Rs 1,500

A bunch of TWS earbuds have been launching of late in India from a host of homegrown brands such as Noise, pTron, Boult Audio and more. Here’s a list of those TWS earbuds along with their key features, so you can choose which one’s the right one for you. Take a look.

Noise Air Buds Mini 2

The Noise Air Buds Mini 2 claim to offer an immersive experience with a compact form factor. Here are it’s key features:

13mm drivers

Bluetooth v5.3

HyperSync, InstaCharge technologies support

Quad mics, ENC support

Up to 45 hours playback, USB-C charging

IPX5 water resistance

Available in Jet Black, Calm beige, Space Blue, and Snow White colours

Price: Rs 999, Available on Flipkart, GoNoise website

PTron Zenbuds Evo

The PTron Zenbuds Evo actually compete with the Noise Air Buds Mini in terms of price. Here’s what it offers:

ENC support

45ms low latency mode

Up to 32 hours playback time, USB-C charging

IPX5 water resistance

Touch Controls

Available in Black

Price: Rs 899, Available on Amazon

BoAt Airdopes 141 Neo

The Airdopes 141 Neo from boAt have the following features:

10mm drivers

Bluetooth v5.3

ENx technology

Beast Mode for 60ms latency

IPX5 rated

480mAh battery in case, 30mAh in each earbud, up to 50 hours playback

Fast charge support via USB-C

Available in Midnight Black, Lunar White, Dragonfly Cyan, Space Blue colours

Price: Rs 1,399, Available on BoAt Website, Amazon India

BoAt Airdopes Max

BoAt has debuted the Airdopes Max alongside the Airdopes 141 Neo, and here are its features: