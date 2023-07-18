Latest TWS launched under Rs 1,500

A bunch of TWS earbuds have been launching of late in India from a host of homegrown brands such as Noise, pTron, Boult Audio and more. Here’s a list of those TWS earbuds along with their key features, so you can choose which one’s the right one for you. Take a look.
Noise Air Buds Mini 2
The Noise Air Buds Mini 2 claim to offer an immersive experience with a compact form factor. Here are it’s key features:
- 13mm drivers
- Bluetooth v5.3
- HyperSync, InstaCharge technologies support
- Quad mics, ENC support
- Up to 45 hours playback, USB-C charging
- IPX5 water resistance
- Available in Jet Black, Calm beige, Space Blue, and Snow White colours
- Price: Rs 999, Available on Flipkart, GoNoise website
PTron Zenbuds Evo
The PTron Zenbuds Evo actually compete with the Noise Air Buds Mini in terms of price. Here’s what it offers:
- ENC support
- 45ms low latency mode
- Up to 32 hours playback time, USB-C charging
- IPX5 water resistance
- Touch Controls
- Available in Black
- Price: Rs 899, Available on Amazon
BoAt Airdopes 141 Neo
The Airdopes 141 Neo from boAt have the following features:
- 10mm drivers
- Bluetooth v5.3
- ENx technology
- Beast Mode for 60ms latency
- IPX5 rated
- 480mAh battery in case, 30mAh in each earbud, up to 50 hours playback
- Fast charge support via USB-C
- Available in Midnight Black, Lunar White, Dragonfly Cyan, Space Blue colours
- Price: Rs 1,399, Available on BoAt Website, Amazon India
BoAt Airdopes Max
BoAt has debuted the Airdopes Max alongside the Airdopes 141 Neo, and here are its features:
- 13mm drivers, BoAt Signature Sound
- 50ms low-latency mode, touch controls
- Bluetooth v5.3
- Voice Assistant support
- Up to 100 hours of battery life, ASAP fast charge support over USB-C
- Quad Mics
- IPX5 rated
- Available in Carbon Black, Bold Blue, and Ivory White shades
- Price: Rs 1,199, Available on Amazon India, BoAt website