Latest TWS launched under Rs 1,500

By Abhishek Malhotra

A bunch of TWS earbuds have been launching of late in India from a host of homegrown brands such as Noise, pTron, Boult Audio and more. Here’s a list of those TWS earbuds along with their key features, so you can choose which one’s the right one for you. Take a look.

Noise Air Buds Mini 2

The Noise Air Buds Mini 2 claim to offer an immersive experience with a compact form factor. Here are it’s key features:

  • 13mm drivers
  • Bluetooth v5.3
  • HyperSync, InstaCharge technologies support
  • Quad mics, ENC support
  • Up to 45 hours playback, USB-C charging
  • IPX5 water resistance
  • Available in Jet Black, Calm beige, Space Blue, and Snow White colours
  • Price: Rs 999, Available on Flipkart, GoNoise website

PTron Zenbuds Evo

The PTron Zenbuds Evo actually compete with the Noise Air Buds Mini in terms of price. Here’s what it offers:

  • ENC support
  • 45ms low latency mode
  • Up to 32 hours playback time, USB-C charging
  • IPX5 water resistance
  • Touch Controls
  • Available in Black
  • Price: Rs 899, Available on Amazon

BoAt Airdopes 141 Neo

The Airdopes 141 Neo from boAt have the following features:

  • 10mm drivers
  • Bluetooth v5.3
  • ENx technology
  • Beast Mode for 60ms latency
  • IPX5 rated
  • 480mAh battery in case, 30mAh in each earbud, up to 50 hours playback
  • Fast charge support via USB-C
  • Available in Midnight Black, Lunar White, Dragonfly Cyan, Space Blue colours
  • Price: Rs 1,399, Available on BoAt Website, Amazon India

BoAt Airdopes Max

BoAt has debuted the Airdopes Max alongside the Airdopes 141 Neo, and here are its features:

  • 13mm drivers, BoAt Signature Sound
  • 50ms low-latency mode, touch controls
  • Bluetooth v5.3
  • Voice Assistant support
  • Up to 100 hours of battery life, ASAP fast charge support over USB-C
  • Quad Mics
  • IPX5 rated
  • Available in Carbon Black, Bold Blue, and Ivory White shades
  • Price: Rs 1,199, Available on Amazon India, BoAt website
