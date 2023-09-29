Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Major deals on tech products you shouldn’t miss

The iPhone 14 from last year is now selling at Rs 61,999, where SBI card users can avail an extra discount of Rs 1,250. The smartphone launched at Rs 79,900 back in September of 2022. It gets the Apple A15 Bionic Chipset paired with dual rear cameras, Face ID, 25W Fast charging, 15W wireless charging support via MagSafe chargers and more. However, do check out the latest iPhone 15 as well, as it brings some considerable upgrades over its predecessor.

This page will be continuously updated with new deals during the Great Indian Festival 2023 sale as they are unveiled by Amazon so do keep tabs on this article.