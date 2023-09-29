Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Major deals on tech products you shouldn’t miss

Amazon is all set to begin its Great Indian Festival 2023 annual sale event on October 8, the same day on which Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale will also start. This sale by Amazon brings some of the best deals on smartphones and other tech products with price drops that haven’t been seen before throughout the year. So here’s our list of top major deals on Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023, which you shouldn’t miss.
1Motorola Razr 40
Motorola launched one of the cheapest foldable smartphones earlier this year in India, called the Razr 40. While it launched for Rs 59,999, it is now selling at its lowest price of Rs 49,999. Furthermore, SBI card holders can avail an extra Rs 1,250 discount.
2Lava Blaze 2
If you are in the market looking for a budget smartphone, the Lava Blaze 2 seems like a decent offering according to our experience with the smartphone. It launched at Rs 10,999 but is selling at Rs 8,999.
3Samsung Galaxy M04
The Samsung Galaxy M04 debuted in India with a price tag of Rs 8,499, but it now sells for Rs 6,499. If you can give up on 5G, the Galaxy M04 offers other features, such as a dual rear camera setup headlined by a 13-megapixel main camera and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. It also features a 5-megapixel selfie camera on the front. The Galaxy M04 packs a 5,000mAh battery.
4Apple iPhone 14
The iPhone 14 from last year is now selling at Rs 61,999, where SBI card users can avail an extra discount of Rs 1,250. The smartphone launched at Rs 79,900 back in September of 2022. It gets the Apple A15 Bionic Chipset paired with dual rear cameras, Face ID, 25W Fast charging, 15W wireless charging support via MagSafe chargers and more. However, do check out the latest iPhone 15 as well, as it brings some considerable upgrades over its predecessor.
This page will be continuously updated with new deals during the Great Indian Festival 2023 sale as they are unveiled by Amazon so do keep tabs on this article.