  • 16:06 Feb 07, 2020

Zoook Rocker ThunderBuds TWS Earphones launched for Rs 2,999

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : February 07, 2020 3:25 pm

Zoook Rocker ThunderBuds TWS earphones are available from leading online and offline stores.
Zoook, the French technology company, has today announced the launch of its Rocker ThunderBuds TWS earphones. The device is priced at Rs 2,999 and is available from leading online and offline stores.

Zoook Rocker ThunderBuds TWS earphones come with a battery life of 100 hrs that can last up to 2 months if used for 2 hrs on a daily basis. It features a 3200 mAh battery and comes with a charging case that can charge the earphones up to 25 times for 100 hours back-up. Also, there is a special battery level indicator.

The device is enabled with dual microphones and each bud can be used individually. The earphones feature a Touch Control design to perform multiple functions such as Play, Pause, Re-dial, Voice assistant activation, Next and Previous.

Rocker ThunderBuds TWS earphones offer a Bluetooth connection supporting ultra-clear sound quality.  The earphones have an ergonomic design that fits ears comfortably, are light-weighted, and portable for daily usage. The earphones are compliant with IPX5 and are sweat/water-resistant. The device is also enabled with voice assistant support from Siri and Ok Google. Rocker ThunderBuds TWS earphones are packed with Deep Bass with HD Sound, and Bluetooth 5.0 enabled.

Achin Gupta, Country Head-India, ZOOOK excitingly quoted on the launch, “Rocker ThunderBuds TWS earphones are beyond the normal range of earphones that customers are purchasing today. They have been launched to cater the customers who demand a non-negotiable sound quality. We have also ensured that the charging case with the earphones provides exceptional support to give maximum uptime to the users. Rocker ThunderBuds TWS earphones stand out for being comfortable, portable and offer great quality each time. At ZOOOK, every product from our house is aimed to fulfil modern-age demands and Rocker ThunderBudsTWSis a shining example of the same."

