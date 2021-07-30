ZOOOK Color Blast Bluetooth Speaker launched with RGB Lights

ZOOOK has now announced the launch of ZOOOK Rocker Color Blast, which is a water resistant Bluetooth speaker with RGB lights.

ZOOOK Color Blast is available in all leading online as well as offline stores. The bluetooth speaker is currently available at a price of Rs 3,499.

ZOOOK Color Blast Features

The speaker comes with intuitively designed buttons for volume adjustment, track change and play/pause control. The speaker supports voice assistants Siri and Ok Google and comes with a type C charging port.

It is equipped with the latest Bluetooth 5.0 technology. Apart from streaming any playlist, the speaker eases calling as it has an in-built microphone.

Zoook Rocker Color Blast Bluetooth speaker packs two 57mm drivers to produce 30W output. There are as many as nine RGB light modes to suit different occasions and moods. Press and hold the LED button for 5sec to activate or deactivate the SOS alarm function. You can enable a loud siren with LED flashing lights in Emergency.

The speaker is IPX5 rated, meaning one can enjoy music without worrying about the splashes of water on the Rocker Color Blast. Its built-in rechargeable lithium ion huge 7.4v 4000 mAh battery provides extended playback. It allows users to stream music for up to 10 hours at full volume, says the compnay.

On low volume, the battery lasts for a whopping 16-20 hours. The speaker also comes with an on-board TF card slot to play MP3 music files and a plug-in mechanism to connect a device via Aux.

Earlier, ZOOOK introduced a complete range of Type-C hubs that solves multiple purposes. C-HD4K, the Type C to HDMi Adapter, is priced at Rs 1199. C-Hub i4 CompuMate is a 4-in-1 C-Hub priced at Rs 2099. On, the other hand, the C-Hub i5 CompuMate is a 5-in-1 USB C Hub priced at Rs 1899.

C-Hub i8 Compumate is multiport adaptor for Type-C devices priced at Rs 2599. Lastly, C-L1000 Gigabit Ethernet Adaptor is priced at Rs 1199.