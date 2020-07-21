Advertisement

Zoom opens a technology centre in Bengaluru, will it be helpful?

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : July 21, 2020 2:24 pm

The company is also looking to hire key talent over the next few years.
Zoom Video Communications has revealed that it will expand its presence in India by opening a new technology centre in Bengaluru. The company is also looking to hire key talent over the next few years. 

 

The company says that the opening of a new technology centre is a part of its strategic investment in India. The company already has an office in Mumbai and two data centres in Mumbai and Hyderabad. 

 

“India is a strategically important country for Zoom and we expect to see continued growth and investment here,” said Eric S. Yuan, CEO of Zoom. “We plan to hire key employees for the technology centre over the next few years, pulling from India’s highly-educated engineering talent pool. This facility will play a critical role in Zoom’s continued growth.”

 

The company has added it will start recurring DevOps engineers, IT, Security and Business Operations in the area. The brand has revealed during the pandemic, the employees will work from home. 

 

"This growing presence is in direct response to Zoom’s increased level of adoption by users across India. From January to April 2020, Zoom has seen 6,700% growth in free user sign-ups in India," the company said in a press statement.

 

Will it be helpful?

 

The move is meant to gain some trust from the Indian government. Previously, the government said that the app is not a safe platform and it advised people to not to use it. The Ministry of Home Affairs deemed the Zoom app as an unsafe platform

 

The ministry in a two-page long document is asking the private individuals to use the application with caution. The advisory provides options with an option to enable/disable certain settings to prevent unauthorised entry in the conference room, prevent authorised participants to carry out malicious on the terminals of others in the conference and avoid DOS attack by restricting users through passwords and access grant.

 

With the strategic investment, Zoom is trying to gain the trust of the Indian government. The move will also help the company to create an environment of trust and the local leadership will be helpful to communicate with the government. By adding Indian employees and creating new data centres in the country, the company will be localised and it could answer all the queries raised by the security experts and the government more effectively.

 

Zoom to offer end-to-end encryption for all its users

Reliance JioMeet vs Zoom: Which one is a better video calling app?

Facebook Messenger copies Zoom, introduces screen sharing feature

