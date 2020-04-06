  • 18:49 Apr 06, 2020

Advertisement

Zoom Bombing: FBI warns against teleconferencing hijacking

By: The Mobile Indian network, Kolkata Last updated : April 06, 2020 10:37 am

Latest News

As large numbers of people turn to video-teleconferencing (VTC) platforms to stay connected in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis, reports of VTC hijacking (also called “Zoom-bombing”) are emerging nationwide.
Advertisement

In this time of crisis, people from all over the world are huddled into their homes fearing the COVID-19. Schools, colleges and offices around the globe have a shutdown. Office employees and students are harnessing the power of modern technology to stay connected and continue their work/studies with the help of video calling. Zoom has surfaced to be a great option because of its connectivity and 100 participant limit and features like screen sharing, in-built chat and in-app file sharing. The app, however, has some security flaws.

 

On Monday (March 30th), the Federal Bureau of Investigation warned against the Teleconferencing and Online Classroom Hijacking. “Zoom Bombing”, a term given to the hijacking of an ongoing video call, has been on the rise. It is usually done by a stranger who breaks into an ongoing teleconference just wreak havoc by using hateful/threatening language or showing vile images.

Advertisement

 

Two schools in the state of Massachusetts reported the following incidents: 

 

In late March 2020, a Massachusetts-based high school reported that while a teacher was conducting an online class using the teleconferencing software Zoom, an unidentified individual(s) dialled into the classroom. This individual yelled a profanity and then shouted the teacher’s home address in the middle of an instruction.

 

A second Massachusetts-based school reported a Zoom meeting being accessed by an unidentified individual. In this incident, the individual was visible on the video camera and displayed swastika tattoos.

 

The FBI has also released some guidelines to help prevent “Zoom Bombing”. Some of the guidelines are-

 

  • Do not make meetings or classrooms public. In Zoom, there are two options to make a meeting private: require a meeting password or use the waiting room feature and control the admittance of guests.

 

  • Do not share a link to a teleconference or classroom on an unrestricted publicly available social media post. Provide the link directly to specific people.

 

  • Manage screen sharing options. In Zoom, change screen sharing to “Host Only.”

 

  • Ensure users are using the updated version of remote access/meeting applications. In January 2020, Zoom updated their software. In their security update, the teleconference software provider added passwords by default for meetings and disabled the ability to randomly scan for meetings to join.

 

  • Lastly, ensure that your organization’s telework policy or guide addresses requirements for physical and information security.

 

Zoom apologies for sharing data with Facebook

Top 10 tips and tricks to use Zoom better

Zoom used by Kids and adults: Is it safe?

Latest News from

You might like this

Tags: Zoom Zoom Bombing FBI

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Top 5 apps for Coronavirus by the Government

Top 5 TikTok alternatives

Does Google know if people are following lockdown seriously?

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 apps for Coronavirus by the Government

Top 5 apps for Coronavirus by the Government

Top 5 TikTok alternatives

Top 5 TikTok alternatives

Top 5 Grocery delivery apps

Top 5 Grocery delivery apps

Top 5 biopics on Netflix you can watch

Top 5 biopics on Netflix you can watch

Top 5 Tips and Tricks for Google Duo

Top 5 Tips and Tricks for Google Duo

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

What is the upload internet speed provided by Jio Fiber?

What is the upload internet speed provided by Jio Fiber?
Samsung Wall : What's Special about It?

Samsung Wall : What's Special about It?
Kodak 4K TV Review

Kodak 4K TV Review
We have a solution for all the storage needs of a consumer: Western Digital

We have a solution for all the storage needs of a consumer: Western Digital
Xiaomi Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker Review: Can you hang around with it?

Xiaomi Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker Review: Can you hang around with it?
This refigerator can make curd!

This refigerator can make curd!

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 Airtel Prepaid plans

Top 10 myths about Coronavirus pandemic!

Top 10 things you can buy on Amazon during Coronavirus lockdown

Top 10 Phones with Quad camera

Realme 6: Things you should know!

Realme 6 Camera Test

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies