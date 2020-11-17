Advertisement

Zoom adds new security features for its service

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : November 17, 2020 2:07 pm

Zoom has added 3 new security features for its service that can help prevent unwelcome users from disrupting the meeting.

Zoom, the video calling app is increasing its security measures lately. It recently added two-factor authentication within its app so people can get an OTP before they login to their account. And now it has added 3 more security features to its app which are as follows:

 

Suspend Participant Activities

 

Now, Under the Security icon, hosts and co-hosts have the option to temporarily pause their meeting and remove a disruptive participant. By clicking “Suspend Participant Activities,” all video, audio, in-meeting chat, annotation, screen sharing, and recording during that time will stop, and Breakout Rooms will end. 

 

The host or co-host will also be able to report the person after they remove him/her from the meeting. Once they click “Submit,” the reported user will be removed from their meeting, and Zoom’s Trust & Safety team will be notified, as per Zoom. 

 

The Suspend Participant Activities feature is enabled by default for all free and paid Zoom users.

 

Report by Participants 

 

Hosts and co-hosts can already report users from the Security icon, but now meeting participants can also report a disruptive user directly from the Zoom client by clicking the top-left Security badge. 

 

These reporting capabilities can be enabled for non-hosts by account owners and admins. 

 

As per Zoom, both of these new features are available on the Zoom desktop clients for Mac, PC, and Linux, and the mobile apps, with support for the web client and VDI to come later this year. 

 

At-Risk Meeting Notifier

 

This feature is one of the most notable security feature introduced in the new update which can identify which meetings are at risk of getting disrupted by unwelcome visitors. 

 

It scans social media posts and other websites for publicly shared Zoom Meeting links. "When it finds publicly posted meeting information that indicates a given meeting may be at high risk of being disrupted, we notify account owners and admins by email", said the company in the blog posted regarding the announcement of updates. 

Tags: Zoom

 

0 Comments

