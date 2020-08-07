Advertisement

Zoom adds new features with the latest update

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : August 07, 2020 12:20 pm

The latest version 5.2 update brings new features including the ability to adjust lights, new reactions, noise cancellation and more.
Zoom, the popular video conferencing application, has announced the launch of new features for its platform. The company has added new features with the new version update. 

 

The latest version 5.2 update brings new features including the ability to adjust lights, new reactions, noise cancellation and more. The update adds new video filters including unicorn horns, pirate eye patch and aerospace goggles. The company has also introduced new colour filters as well. The list includes sepia, seafoam effect, cinnamon effect and more. 

 

The company has also added new granular control in the video settings, which allows users to apply to touch up for the face or adjust the amount of light needed in case of low-light conditions. The settings are available in Touch up my appearance in the Video Settings and one can change skin smoothing or adjust low light options. The update also brings a noise cancellation feature, which is available in Video Settings. One can see new suppressed background noise features in the setting, through which you can easily adjust the level of noise cancellation. 

 

The update also brings a new Reactions button that is available in the bottom tab. The button allows users to react with emojis on their screens with options like Thumbs Up, Clap, LOL, Shocked and Ta-Da. Furthermore, one can also overlay video over PowerPoint or keynote presentations as well. The company claims that users can move their video to any part of the screen and one can also resize it according to their need.

