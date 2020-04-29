Zoom 5.0: What's new?

Zoom to make things right with its platform has released a new version-Zoom 5.0, which enhances the security and brings in some other features.

Advertisement

The Videoconferencing Platform-Zoom rose to popularity as the world shifted to a “Work from home” format. Zoom’s high participant value and features like screen sharing, made it a very lucrative choice. However, its recent security issues that jeopardized user information, led to the platform facing some major backlash with many institutions boycotting.

Zoom now plans on fixing these issues with the launch of Zoom 5.0. Here are all the new features that brings along:

Advertisement

1. AES 256-bit GCM encryption

Zoom 5.0 supports our current encryption and GCM encryption. A system-wide account enablement to GCM encryption will occur on May 30, 2020, and only Zoom clients on version 5.0 or later, including Zoom Rooms, will be able to join Zoom Meetings starting May 30.

2. Report a User feature

Meeting hosts and co-hosts can report a user in their meeting who is misusing the Zoom platform. Found in the Security icon, the option sends a report to Zoom’s Trust & Safety team for review. The report can include a specific offence, description, and optional screenshot. The Report a User function is on by default but can be turned off at the account, group, and user level in the Zoom web portal.

3. New encryption icon

A new encryption shield appears in the upper left of your Zoom Meeting window and indicates a secure, encrypted meeting. After May 30, the shield will be green for all users, denoting enhanced GCM encryption. Clicking the icon also takes you to the Statistics page for additional encryption details.

4. Enhanced data center information

Meeting hosts can now select data center regions at the scheduling level for meetings and webinars. The Zoom client also shows which data center you’re connected to in the Info icon in the upper left of your Zoom window. You can get additional details in-meeting by selecting Video Settings – Statistics in the meeting controls.

Additionally, if organizations outside of China did not opt in to the China data center before the April 25 deadline, those accounts will not be able to connect to mainland China for data transit.

5. Enhancements to ending/leaving meetings

We’ve refined the action of ending or leaving a Zoom Meeting to make it easier and also more secure. With a new UI update, hosts can clearly decide between ending or leaving a meeting. If the host leaves, they can now easily select a new host and have the confidence that the right person is left with host privileges.

It has additional security features like:

1 Profile picture control: Account admins and hosts can disable the ability for participants to show their profile picture and also prevent them from changing it in a meeting.

2 Minimum password length: The minimum default password length will be six characters for meetings, webinars, and cloud recordings.

3 Cloud recording security: Admins and meeting hosts can set expirations on their cloud recordings and can disable the sharing of their recordings.

You can update your application by either downloading their latest update from Zoom download page (for computers) or update it via your respective app stores(for. mobile devices)