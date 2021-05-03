Advertisement

ZenFone 8 Mini storage variants, battery capacity leaked ahead of launch

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : May 03, 2021 11:30 am

Latest News

The ZenFone 8 Mini is said to be a compact phone with high-end performance. The storage variants of the device have been leaked suggesting the top model will have 16 gigs of RAM
Advertisement

ZenFone 8 series by Asus is all set to debut on May 12 and the leaks have been pouring in since a while now. A new leak seems to have confirmed the storage variants in which the ZenFone 8 Mini will arrive in. 

 

One of the launch teasers suggested Asus is aiming for a compact form factor that will be high on performance further pointing towards a mini variant of the ZenFone 8. The new leak comes from Dealntech as per which the ZenFone 8 Mini/Flip will arrive in five memory variants. 

 

These 5 memory variants will include 6GB + 128GB, 8GB+128GB, 8GB+256GB, 12GB+256GB, while the top end variant will have 16GB of RAM with 256GB of storage. With this, ZenFone 8 Mini will be a part of the list of few smartphones that come with 16 gigs of RAM. 

 

Advertisement

The leak further mentions it can confirm the Zenfone 8 Mini/Flip will have 3835mAh (Rated)/ 4000mAh (Typical) battery that will come with support for 30W fast charging. On Geekbench 5, the ZenFone 8 Mini has appeared with the model number is ASUS_I006D / ASUS_ZS590KS. The listing also confirms that the handset will come with Snapdragon 888 mobile platform. In the listing, the SoC is mentioned with ‘lahaina’ and a 1.80GHz base frequency.

 

The Geekbench listing also confirms the existence of 16GB of RAM as the model spotted was also equipped with the same amount of RAM. The ZenFone 8 Mini is further expected to sport a 5.9-inch full-HD+ OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Asus is using 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 and a Sony IMX663 sensor as well for the rear cameras on one of the models in the ZenFone 8 series.

Asus ZenFone 8 Mini said to come with Snapdragon 888 SoC, 120Hz OLED display

Asus ZenFone 8 Mini to come with 30W fast charging support

Asus ZenFone 8 Mini spotted on Geekbench with Snapdragon 888 and 16GB of RAM

ZenFone 8 launch date set for May 12

Latest News from Asus

You might like this

Tags: Asus

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3, Z Flip3 design leaks through promo materials

Redmi Note 10S India Launch teased with key specifications

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe
Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise

Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise
Realme caught cheating!

Realme caught cheating!
Micromax IN 1: First look!

Micromax IN 1: First look!
Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series

Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series
Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Latest Picture Story

Vivo X60 Pro In-depth Camera Review

Top 10 smart gadgets under Rs 10,000

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies