ZenFone 8 launch date set for May 12

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : April 28, 2021 2:18 pm

The ZenFone 8 will be launching on May 12 as confirmed by the company. The smartphone is said to ditch the flip camera module from its predecessor, for a hole punch cutout for the front cam
Asus is all set to launch its next smartphone in the ZenFone series, the ZenFone 8 on 12th of May. The smartphone is confirmed to come with a hole-punch cutout on the top left on the front of the phone that will house the front cam. Previous leaks have suggested that Asus may launch ZenFone 8 Mini, ZenFone 8 Flip and the ZenFone 8. 

 

Asus also teased the smartphone through a tweet from its official Twitter account suggesting the ZenFone 8 will offer a smooth performance. This characteristic of the smartphone suggests it will either have a display with a high refresh rate, or a high-end chip or presumably even both. The video also further confirms the launch date. 

 

The video further portrays the outline of the smartphone with a hole-punch that confirms the smartphone won't have a flip camera module like its predecessor, the ZenFone 7. Past leaks have also suggested the ZenFone 8 Mini will come with a 5.92-inch 120Hz refresh rate display. It could also be possible that the vanilla model also gets a high refresh rate display.

 

Tipster @ReaMEIZU has leaked information in the past for the upcoming ZenFone 8 models. The model number ZS590KS that is codenamed SAKE is tipped to feature a small 5.9-inch full-HD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate. 

 

This model is likely to be the ZenFone 8, according to tipster Abhishek Yadav. It could be powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC and is expected to be equipped with multiple camera sensors including a 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 and a Sony IMX663 sensor as well.

 

On Geekbench 5, the ZenFone 8 Mini has appeared with the model number is ASUS_I006D / ASUS_ZS590KS. The listing further confirms that the handset will come with Snapdragon 888 mobile platform. In the listing, the SoC is mentioned with ‘lahaina’ and a 1.80GHz base frequency. 

 

The chipset is paired with 16GB of RAM. On the software front, the handset runs on Android 11 operating system. The smartphone has scored 1121 and 3662 in the single-core and multi-core tests of Geekbench, respectively

 

The vanilla ZenFone 8 has also been spotted on Geekbench with the ASUS_I004D model number. The new listing reveals the Zenfone 8 packs a Snapdragon 888 chipset with 8 GB RAM and runs on Android 11. The phone managed to score 1,124 single-core points and 3,669 points in the multi-core department. These scores are also similar to what the ZenFone 8 Mini scored and is also on par with other Snapdragon 888 powered smartphones. 

