Asus ZenFone 8 Mini spotted on Geekbench with Snapdragon 888 and 16GB of RAM

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : April 16, 2021 1:31 pm

The ZenFone 8 Mini will feature a 5.92-inch FHD+ OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate.
Asus is currently working on ZenFone 8 series which is said to include Zenfone 8, Zenfone 8 Pro and a base model ZenFone 8 Mini. Now Asus ZenFone 8 Mini has appeared at the Geekbench benchmarking site.

 

On Geekbench 5 via, the ZenFone 8 Mini has appeared with model number is ASUS_I006D / ASUS_ZS590KS. The listing reveals that the handset has appeared with Snapdragon 888 mobile platform. In the listing, the SoC is mentioned with ‘lahaina’ and a 1.80GHz base frequency.

The chipset is paired with 16GB of RAM. On the software front, the handset runs on Android 11 operating system. The smartphone has scored 1121 and 3662 in the single-core and multi-core tests of Geekbench, respectively.

 

Earlier Asus ZenFone 8 Mini received TUV SUD certification with the model name ASUS_ZS590KS / ASUS_I006D and SAKE codename. It revealed that the phone will come with support for 30W rapid charging. The codename “SAKE” is rumoured to be the Zenfone 8 Mini.

 

The ZenFone 8 Mini will feature a 5.92-inch FHD+ OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is said to be equipped with a Sony IMX686 64-megapixel camera and a new Sony IM663 image sensor.

 

At the moment, that’s all the information we have on the upcoming Zenfone 8 Mini. We can expect to see other details in the coming days. So, stay tuned!

