Advertisement

Zeiss ZX1 Android Camera is up for Pre-Orders: Starting at $6,000

By: Mohammed Abubakar, The Mobile Indian, Hyderabad Last updated : October 05, 2020 11:19 pm

Latest News

The ZX1 is up for pre-orders on B&HPhoto for $6,000
Advertisement

Zeiss ZX1, an Android-powered camera that was announced back in September 2018 is now up for pre-orders at $6,000. It feels good to see that Android is being used for what it was actually made to be used in i.e cameras but, that price tag will bring up tears automatically in everyone’s eyes.

 

Considering the Zeiss ZX1 a smartphone would be a mistake as it is not a smartphone but a high-end DSLR camera that most of the phone’s cameras will not be able to compete with and is a really interesting proposition for Camera Geeks.

 

The Zeiss ZX1 is the first full-frame camera to come with Android which was initially supposed to be made available in May 2019 but, the company was silent about it since then until today. The camera is up for pre-orders on B&HPhoto for an asking price of $6,000.

 

Advertisement

The camera boasts a 37.4-megapixel CMOS sensor with a fixed 35mm Distagon f/2.0 lens. Adobe has also partnered with Zeiss to bring the full version of Lightroom. The phone comes with an OLED 1280x720P display and a massive built-in 512GB Solid State Drive for faster sharing and storage access.

 

The Android version that the Zeiss ZX1 will run on is still unknown. Apart from the price, the fact that one will be able to run apps by downloading them from the Play Store is amazing. We’re still unsure how the camera will benefit from this but, it is an interesting one nonetheless.

 

It will be interesting to see what other features this camera brings to the table. Also, wouldn’t it be great if more companies come forward with these kinds of Android Cameras? Would you buy them? Let us know in the comments section below.

 

LG G8X ThinQ for just Rs 19,990 in Big Billion Days Sale

Infinix Hot 10 Launched, price starts at Rs 9999

Leaks Suggest the OnePlus 8T will be Taller than OnePlus 8 and Wider than OnePlus 8 Pro

Xiaomi Mi 10T Series Launching Today: How to Watch Live, Expected Price, Specifications

Google Pixel 5, Pixel 4a 5G Launching Today: How to Watch Live Stream, Expected Price and Specifications

Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition Launched: Here's Everything You Need to Know

Latest News from

You might like this

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Realme Smart Cam 360° confirmed to launch in India on October 7

Hero Electronix introduces Qubo Baby Cam in India

LG G8X ThinQ: Is it the Future of Multitasking?

Search your plan

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 mobile deals to watchout for during Flipkart Big Billion Days

Top 5 mobile deals to watchout for during Flipkart Big Billion Days

Top 5 new features in Truecaller

Top 5 new features in Truecaller

Top 5 smartwatches with an Oximeter

Top 5 smartwatches with an Oximeter

Top 5 Neckband Style Earphones below Rs 5,000

Top 5 Neckband Style Earphones below Rs 5,000

Top 5 phones with 90Hz refresh rate display under Rs 20,000

Top 5 phones with 90Hz refresh rate display under Rs 20,000

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Latest Videos

Fake FauG apps, Vivo V20 tp come with Android 11, iTel TV

Fake FauG apps, Vivo V20 tp come with Android 11, iTel TV
Chromecast available before launch, Infinix Hot 10 Lite and more

Chromecast available before launch, Infinix Hot 10 Lite and more
Oneplus Nord vs Samsung Galaxy M 51

Oneplus Nord vs Samsung Galaxy M 51
Lava to launch 5 smartphones, Moto to launch home appliances, Mi wearables

Lava to launch 5 smartphones, Moto to launch home appliances, Mi wearables
Nokia 7.3, Galaxy F41, Realme 7 Pro SE, Mi Smart Band 5 Price

Nokia 7.3, Galaxy F41, Realme 7 Pro SE, Mi Smart Band 5 Price
Jio in Talks with TikTok and PubG, Flipkart Smart Speaker, realme UI 2.0 roadmap

Jio in Talks with TikTok and PubG, Flipkart Smart Speaker, realme UI 2.0 roadmap

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in October 2020

Top cheapest postpaid plans from Jio, Airtel and Vi

Top 10 weird gadgets

Top 10 Cheapest Earphones to Enjoy IPL 2020 on Mobiles

Oppo ColorOS 11 announced: Top 8 features

Top 10 Android Go Devices which will get android 11 Go

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies