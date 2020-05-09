Advertisement

Zee5 to release its next Ghoomektu on May 22

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : May 09, 2020 12:29 pm

Latest News

The company has revealed that the film will be released on May 22 on its platform.
Advertisement

Zee5 has announced that it is all set to release its latest film, ‘Ghoomketu’ on its platform. The company has revealed that the film will be released on May 22 on its platform. 

 

The company says that the movie is about a comedy-drama from the viewpoint of an inexperienced writer struggling to make it big in the film industry in Mumbai. The protagonist is Ghoomketu is played by Nawazuddin Siddiqui and the film is directed by Pushpendra Nath Misra and produced by Phantom Films and Sony Pictures Networks (SPN). 

 

The movie plot revolves around the writer quest to come up with a great story. The quirk and humour in the movie are exaggerated with dramatic linguistic annotations. The film is set in a wickedly playful backdrop and will be great for the entire family to watch together. The film also has director Anurag Kashyap as a cop and Ila Arun as Ghoomketu’s Aunt, in lead roles along with Raghubir Yadav, Swanand Kirkire, Ragini Khannaand others. The film will also see special cameos from Amitabh Bachchan, Ranveer Singh, Sonakshi Sinha, Chitrangada Singh, Lauren Gottlieb and filmmaker Nikhil Advani.

 

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui shares, “Ghoomketu is a quirky, never-seen-before character and I thoroughly enjoyed playing him. Anurag, who is generally behind the camera, will be seen sharing screen space with us and it was a great experience to work with him as an actor. ‘Ghoomketu’ has a phenomenal storyline which will definitely entertain the audience. During this time of the lockdown, I am glad that a humorous film that the entire family can watch is being streamed on ZEE5.”

 

Actor Anurag Kashyap shares, “Every film is a labour of love and I saw the conviction in the director of Ghoomketu and hence decided to do something which is my least favourite thing to do, which is act. The film is funny and heartwarming.”

 

Film Director Pushpendra Nath Misra adds, “Wherever we go, we are never far away from our roots. Ghoomketu, as the name suggests, is a story of the ‘journey to the beginning’. This a film where the protagonist - a writer- draws inspiration from the idiosyncrasies of his own family members. This was a dream project with a stellar cast (sublime actors, all of them), and the freedom to tell the story in a non-stereotypical way. For all the writers, their observation begins at home. This film is a celebration of our family members - our ‘Bua’s and ‘Chacha’s and ‘Dadda’s - who we (Ghoomketu) always carry in our hearts, wherever we go. I am glad it will reach the huge family audiences of ZEE5.”





Advertisement

 

ZEE5 partners with OnePlus for upcoming OnePlus TV

Zee5 Kids streaming service for children launched in India

Airtel Thanks customers now get free ZEE5 premium content but there’s catch

Latest News from

You might like this

Tags: ZEE5 ZEE5 Ghoomketu ZEE5 Ghoomketu launch ZEE5 Ghoomketu movie Nawazuddin Siddiqui Nawazuddin Siddiqui Ghoomketu Anurag Kashyap Anurag Kashyap Ghoomketu Ghoomketu film

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

MapmyIndia introduces COVID-19 Tools and APIs to help businesses safely resume operations

Zomato may deliver alcohol during Coronavirus lockdown

Ethical hacker claims India's Aarogya Setu app has security issues

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 apps to connect with a Doctor Virtually

Top 5 apps to connect with a Doctor Virtually

Top 5 upcoming movies on Netflix

Top 5 upcoming movies on Netflix

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Xiaomi Mi Box 4K vs Others

Xiaomi Mi Box 4K vs Others
Realme's 2nd anniversary: High and Lows in last two years

Realme's 2nd anniversary: High and Lows in last two years
Mobile Phone Manufacturing Post Covid19

Mobile Phone Manufacturing Post Covid19
Reliance Jio Best Prepaid plan for less than Rs 200

Reliance Jio Best Prepaid plan for less than Rs 200
Consumers struggle with mobile, AC repair as services sector faces issue

Consumers struggle with mobile, AC repair as services sector faces issue
JioMart Launched, Whatsapp platform for communication

JioMart Launched, Whatsapp platform for communication

Latest Picture Story

Xiaomi Mi Box 4K and Mi True Wireless Earphones 2: Everything you need to know

Top 10 upcoming smartphones in India after lockdown gets over

Here’s a list of Xiaomi smartphones that will get MIUI12 update

Top 10 Vodafone Prepaid Plans

Top 5 upcoming Electric Bikes

Top 10 Electric Bikes

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies